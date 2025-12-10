Proceedings of December 2, 2025 Meeting, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Neligh, Nebraska
December 2nd, 2025
Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
Approved agenda. Approved minutes of November 10th, 2025 Board of Commissioner Meeting.
Public comments.
Correspondence was reviewed. Appointed 2026 official newspapers. Appointed county representative for NACO meeting.
Zoning Administrator Report. Approved administrative plat.
Directed Highway Superintendent regarding road closing of 512th Avenue. No action taken.
Approved Contractor’s Application for Pay Dixon Construction.
Road Superintendent Report: approved one access permit; approved bid for concrete crushing.
Approved 2026 Holidays. Began discussion on Official wages 2027-2030.
Meeting Adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Commissioners
CHARLIE HENERY
Chairman of County Board
Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: December 10, 2025
ZNEZ