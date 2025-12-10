Proceedings of December 2, 2025 Meeting, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

December 2nd, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of November 10th, 2025 Board of Commissioner Meeting.

Public comments.

Correspondence was reviewed. Appointed 2026 official newspapers. Appointed county representative for NACO meeting.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved administrative plat.

Directed Highway Superintendent regarding road closing of 512th Avenue. No action taken.

Approved Contractor’s Application for Pay Dixon Construction.

Road Superintendent Report: approved one access permit; approved bid for concrete crushing.

Approved 2026 Holidays. Began discussion on Official wages 2027-2030.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: December 10, 2025

