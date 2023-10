Proceedings of Antelope County Board of Commissioners October 3, 2023

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

October 3rd, 2023

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Correspondence was reviewed. The Clerk’s pledge collateral was reviewed. County burial agreements.

Zoning Administrator – no report.

Road Super Report. Approved one (1) access permit. No report.

Held and approved One- and Six- Year Road Plan public hearing.

Approved Highway 20 LE Interlocal Agreement.

Approved two (2) rehires LEC.

Discussion with Village of Clearwater citizens and Village Board on local roads.

Met in executive session, regarding legal issues.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 11, 2023

