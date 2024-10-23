Proceedings from the October, 14, 2024 Meeting, The Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

14 OCTOBER 2024

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:04 p.m. on October 14th, 2024. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Nordhues, and Plugge. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk and members of the community. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nordhues , seconded by Plugge to approve the September 9, 2024, regular meeting minutes and budget meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Nichols and Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board discussed the streets that got fixed in town. Resolution #10142024 was introduced to allow the town to borrow money from the bank to pay for the streets getting fixed. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Nichols and Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nordhues to move the money that makes up the street fund account at Farmers and Merchants Bank to Cornerstone Bank and open a street fund account at Cornerstone Bank. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Nichols and Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

Nichols arrived at 7:33 pm.

The board discussed the stop signs that are supposed to be put up at the school.

WATER: Was discussed. The water tower getting cleaned was discussed again.

SEWER: Was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

SEPTEMBER CLAIMS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300, reimbursements to Mark Nordhues for getting the manhole extension, and Scott Plugge’s reimbursement for the traffic cones. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay all of Mark Nordhues’ claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues to pay Scott Plugge’s claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Nichols, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: Plugge. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $82.10; Elgin Review, Newspaper publication, $230.42; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $129.95; Rick Custard, mowing, potholes, $855.00; Severson, Lammers & Abel, Budget Preparation, $525.00; Critter Tree Trimming, Tree take down and clean up, $1,400.00; Chad Plugge, Refund after moving out, $30.67; Grow Venture Insurance, Yearly coverage, $11,075.00; One Call Concepts, Call Before you dig, $9.18; Scott Plugge, Traffic cones for village, $192.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $495.62

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $17,016.94

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Neenah Foundry, Manhole extension- pd to Mark for reimbursement, $177.16; Mark Nordhues, Fuel to pick up manhole extension, $41.00, Meal in Lincoln- manhole extension, $44.96; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $61.13

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $324.25

STREETS: Cornerstone Bank, Line of credit paydown, $157,704.08; Miller & Associates, Street Project oversee, $4,256.76; Husker Asphalt Solutions, Blacktop & grading, $96,000.00; WeMart, Fuel, $186.79; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $920.63

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES:

$259,068.26

WATER: NE Public Health Environmental Lab, Water Tests, $241.00; Central District Health Dept., Water Tests, $78.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $671.05; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,290.05

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $277,699.50

OTHER BUSINESS: The board decided to send a nuisance letter to a village customer for yard cleanup. They discussed how they could help the customer clean up. The board also discussed making a resolution, so they would be able to pay invoices between meetings, if a payment was due. Lastly, the board discussed looking into a grant that would pay to cement the culverts on the east side of town as well as curb and gutter.

There being no other business, the meetings were adjourned at 8:12 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, November 11th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 14th day of October 2024

Dan Williamson, Chairman/Scott Plugge, Vice-Chairman

Emma Smith, Village Clerk

PUBLISH: October 23, 2024

ZNEZ