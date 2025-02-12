Proceedings from the February 4, 2025 Meeting, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

February 4th, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Tabled BOC & BOE Meeting minutes. Public comment.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Heard from Janitorial Staff regarding personnel.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved two (2) administrative plats.

Highway Superintendent gave various project updates. Authorized Clerk to advertise for bids for culverts on 838th Road.

Approved Promotional Grant Fund, accepted Museum Roof Bid. Approved Bank of Elgin depository.

Heard update on Summit Carbon Solutions.

Discussed opposition to mandatory electronic identification livestock tags.

Authorized Sheriff to continue dispatch negotiations with Wheeler County. Authorized purchasing of a salvaged vehicle for the Sheriff’s deputy fleet.

Road Superintendent Report: approved one (1) oversize. Approved lease of Clearwater lot. Discussion continues on Bobcat and Shouldering machine. Authorized continued barn location clean-up and selling of surplus equipment and material.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: February 12, 2025

