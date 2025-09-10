Proceedings from September 3, 2025, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

September 3, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Mayor Schmitt also opened the One and Six Year Street Hearing.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, and Leigh Kluthe. Jeremy Young was absent.



The following agenda items were approved:

• August regular and budget workshop meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 145.56; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.37; APPEARA, su, 62.32; 118 Insurance, ins, 3659.00; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; Kristin Childers, su, 15.00; League of NE Municipalities, dues, 2892.00; Love Signs, su, 1992.46; Google, se, 8.08; Black Hills Energy, se, 100.96; US Post Office, postage, 2.72; Prudential, retirement, 355.08; American Funds, retirement, 203.66; US Treasury, tax, 5600.16; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 668.19; Payroll, 3869.39

Transfers: To Pool & Park, 30000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2088.41

STREET: ERPPD, se, 906.49; Verizonwireless, su, 79.23; Elgin One Stop, fuel&su, 534.04; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 1400.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 45.85; US Post Office, postage, 10.48; Payroll, 1887.78

WATER: ERPPD, se, 868.01; Great Plains Communications, se, 83.87; Verizonwireless, su, 79.23; NE Public Health Lab, se, 311.00; One Call Concepts, se, 6.95; League of NE Municipalities; Utility Section, dues, 251.50; Water Environment Federation, dues, 87.00; US Post Office, postage, 65.40; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 489.03; Payroll, 3775.58

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 709.91; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.28; Elgin One Stop, su, 16.28; One Call Concepts, se, 6.95; League of NE Municipalities; Utility Section, dues, 251.50; Midwest Labs, se, 327.37; Sewer Replacement Fund, transfer, 3400.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1081.63; Payroll, 1398.58

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 192.08; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.47; APPEARA, su, 62.32; 118 Insurance, ins, 1224.00; Midwest Automatic Fire Sprinkler, rpr, 761.46; Elgin Volunteer Fire Dept, transfer, 4600.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 113.89

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6942.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 702.07; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.83; Dean’s Market, su, 461.46; Bomgaars, su, 32.36; Tessa Barlow, training, 120.00; Brooke Kinney, training, 75.00; Karin Kinney, training, 75.00; Camry Kittelson, training, 120.00; Haley Parks, training, 75.00; Kaitey Schumacher, training, 75.00; Susan Vanis, training, 75.00; Kayton Zwingman, training, 75.00; Elizabeth Moser, training, 90.00; Jazmine McNally, training, 90.00; Kerri Drueke, training, 90.00; Kinley Drueke, training, 90.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 540.54; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 116.89; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Payroll, 5609.85

PARK: ERPPD, se, 61.18; Elgin One Stop, su, 19.99; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 247.33; Payroll, 759.62

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 83.14; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.48; Dean’s Market, su, 11.69; The Pioneer Woman Magazine, su, 19.97; Black Hills Energy, se, 52.30; Payroll, 1333.30

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 62.20

RESCUE: The Elgin Review, print, 120.00; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 21.00; Kimberly Young, su, 35.67; Jessie Reestman, misc, 25.00; Bob Moore, misc, 25.00

• Resolution 2025-6, a resolution to sign the municipal annual certification of program compliance for 2025

• One and Six Year Street Hearing adjourned at 7:38 p.m.

• Request to close Oak Street from 6th Street to Plantation Street for the car show on September 7, 2025

• Adopt the 2025-2026 budget as proposed

• Resolution 2025-7, a resolution setting the final tax request for 2025-2026 at $230,050.00

• Statutory rule requiring reading Ordinance No. 677 on three different days be suspended

• Ordinance No. 677 passed and adopted

• Statutory rule requiring reading Ordinance No. 678 on three different days be suspended

• Ordinance No. 678 passed and adopted

• Two-year agreement for law enforcement services between the County of Antelope and the City of Elgin for $34,200.00 per year

• Interlocal agreement for Antelope County and Antelope County Library Association

• Use sales tax funds for three overhead doors and electronic operators at the fire hall from Overhead Door Company of Norfolk for $17,216.00

• Bid from BKE Insulators for blow-in insulation for $5,400.00 at the fire hall using sales tax funds

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:23 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• One and Six Year Street plan

• Public comment: none

• Requirement for the NDEQ loan to have a separate fund with a balance of 110% of the annual payment

• Keeping spring clean-up day

• Johnson will be jetting some sewer lines

• County pickup will be used for salt spreader this winter

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, October 6, 2025

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS



