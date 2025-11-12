Proceedings from October 21, 2025 Joint Meeting, The Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

JOINT BOARD MEETING WITH SCHOOL BOARD

21 OCTOBER 2025

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 6:04 p.m. on October 21st, 2025. The meeting met at the school new gym. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairman Plugge. The members present were Nordhues, Plugge, and Einspahr. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk, members of the community, Wilkins Architecture, BD Construction, Northland Securities and school board members. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office and publication in the Elgin newspaper. Vice-Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted.

Community project presentations were given by Wilkins Architecture, BD Construction and Northland Securities. The information presented is available for preview on the Wheeler Central School’s website under building projects. Many community members made comments.

There being no other business, the meetings were adjourned at 7:24 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, November 10th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 25th day of October 2025

PUBLISH: November 12, 2025

