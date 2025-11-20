Proceedings From November 12, 2025 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

November 12, 2025 7:00 p.m.

President Lisa Welding called the regular November Meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. The board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff and Lisa Welding. Luke Hinkle was absent. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned, and Ron Bode seconded to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Ron Bode motioned and Steve Busteed second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5-Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6-Adopt the Agenda, #7-Financial Report, #8-Board Bills. Motion carried, Vote 5-0.

AMAZON, 3,131.38; Antelope County Clerk, 457.20; APPEARA, 558.67; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, 6,215.50; Baylor Enterprises, Inc, 500.00; BECKMAN LUMBER, INC, 208.50; Bishop Business, 449.29; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, 1,542.82; BOONE COUNTY CLERK, 55.18; COR Therapeutic Services, LLC, 1,950.00; CORNER SERVICE AND TIRE, 44.75; Dana F. Cole & Company, LLP, 2,674.00; DEAN’S MARKET, 231.71; EAKES OFFICE PLUS, 1,579.86; EDpuzzle, Inc., 13.50; ELGIN BODY & GLASS, 585.08; ELGIN ONE-STOP, 3,206.76; ELGIN PHARMACY, 6.30; ELGIN REVIEW, 94.92; ELKHORN RURAL POWER DISTRICT, 3,180.20; ESU #8, 49,670.70; Great America Financial Services, 1,350.10; GREAT PLAINS COMM., INC., 337.10; HAMPTON INN–KEARNEY, 764.75; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING, 1,192.63; KAHOOT!, 47.88; KEN’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR, 208.00; KOINZAN ENTERPRISES, INC, 91.94; MAJOR REFIRGERATION CO, INC, 1,030.66; MENARDS, 106.57; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM, 3,918.03; NEBRASKA COUNCIL SCHOOL ADM, 205.00; OLSON’S PEST TECHNICIANS, 110.00; ONESOURCE, 53.00; PRECISION REPAIR, LLC, 40.00; Rise Broadband, 11.27; SAMS Club, 1,824.64; Sands Truck Service and Repair LLC, 743.18; SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS, 270.78; STAHLS, 4,883.30; State of Nebraska, 1,077.22; TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS, INC, 71.07; TPRS eBooks, 50.00; Veik, Meghan, 29.40; Ventris Learning, 90.00; VERIZON WIRELESS, 65.12; WAGEWORKS, INC., 144.50

Totals: 95,072.46

There were no visitors.

In committee reports, the Americanism committee met before the meeting and completed their checklist.

In the Principal report, Mr. Wemhoff went over the past months activities and talked about upcoming activities.

In the Supt. report, Mr. Brockhaus reminded board members to complete self-evaluations for the December board meeting.

In action items, Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode seconded to accept the 2024-2025 audit by Dana F. Cole & Company. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned and Busteed seconded to approve the purchase of a Wolfpack Wrestling Mat for $5,428 from Dollamur Sport Surfaces. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Approval of second reading of Policy 718.01 Travel Costs Related to Federal Grants was motioned by Beckman, seconded by Heithoff. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned to approve the contract of Katlyn Miller as K-12 School Counselor for the 2026-2027 school year. Bode seconded. Vote 5-0, motioned carried.

Approval of the purchase of the Professional Development Program through Boys Town for $4,495.50 was motioned by Busteed, seconded by Heithoff. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned to approve the bid from Binswanger for $6,635.30 to repair the crash bars on the Ag and Activities door. Bode seconded. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned to approve the bid to move the bleachers in the gym to replace the flooring underneath the bleachers from Heartland Seating. Beckman seconded the motion. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The approval to remove and replace the flooring under the bleachers was tabled until the next meeting.

Heithoff motioned, Busteed seconded to approve the bid from Heartland seating for $2,620 to inspect and service the bleachers. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, the superintendent evaluation was discussed. Discussion about having the basketball hoops and time clocks inspected yearly was also discussed.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the EPS Board Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Bode and seconded by Busteed. Vote taken was 5-0, motion carried, and the meeting adjourned at 7:53 p.m.

Respectfully submitted.

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting

PUBLISH: November 19, 2025

