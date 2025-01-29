Proceedings from January 24, 2025, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

January 24, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 12:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• Enter into closed session for potential purchase of real estate at 12:01 p.m.

• Reconvene in public session at 12:12 p.m.

• Purchase 15 acres of real estate at $2,500.00 per acre for the tree dump located at the current tree dump site

Special Meeting adjourned at 12:18 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: January 29, 2025

