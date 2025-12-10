Proceedings from December 1, 2025 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

December 1, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, December 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young. John “Mike” Dvorak was absent.

Councilmembers present for reorganizational meeting were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

The following agenda items were approved:

• November regular and special meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

General Checking: American Funds Service Company, retirement, 220.36; U.S. Post Office, postage, 146.70; Black Hills Energy, util, 614.25; Prudential Annuities Service, retirement, 364.58; 118 Insurance LLC, ins, 5,337.00; 319 Graphics & T’s LLC, sup, 76.00; APPEARA, srv, 126.19; Amazon Capital Services, sup, 328.54; Antelope County Sheriff, srv, 5,700.00; Blackstrap, Inc., sup, 913.10; Bud’s Sanitary Service LLC, srv, 6,914.10; Central Valley Ag, sup, 84.38; Echo Group, Inc., sup, 230.16; Elgin One Stop, fuel & sup, 444.29; Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, util, 3,167.28; Great Plains Communications, util, 321.97; Heartland Fire Protection, srv, 444.75; Midwest Armor Coating, srv, 1,000.00; Midwest Electrical Service, srv, 663.00; Midwest Laboratories Inc., srv, 221.62; NDWEE – Fiscal Services, loan, 55,757.77; NE Public Health Environmental Lab, srv, 15.00; Nebraska Clerk Institute & Academy, training, 273.00; Nebraska Municipal Clerks Association, dues, 100.00; One Call Concepts, Inc., srv, 15.85; Overhead Door Company of Norfolk, srv, 17,216.00; PowerManager, dues, 6,833.60; Sapp Bros, Inc – Elgin, sup, 578.89; The Elgin Review, print, 440.64; Verizon Wireless, srv, 125.50; WW Concrete, srv, 3,456.00; Nebraska Department of Revenue, tax, 527.01; United States Treasury, tax, 3,445.63; Nebraska Department of Revenue, tax, 1,845.90; Payroll, 17,640.26

Rescue Checking: 319 Graphics & T’s LLC, sup, 2,501.50; Craig Niewohner, captain fee, 100.00; Echo Group, Inc., sup, 293.83; Jessica Niewohner, training officer fee, 100.00; Kari Schindler, training officer fee, 100.00; Kenny Jochum, misc, 25.00; Kim Young, secretary/billing fee, 250.00; Lisa Mack, misc, 25.00; Mike Brockhaus, misc, 25.00; Stephanie Hanzel, misc, 25.00; Stryker Sales, LLC, srv, 3,291.20; TC Vet Clinic, sup, 285.31; Teresa Moore, misc, 25.00; Vince Spieker, misc, 25.00; One Billing Solutions, srv, 466.19

• Adjourned the regular meeting at 7:36 p.m. and opened the Reorganizational Meeting at 7:36 p.m.

• Councilmember Craig Nie-wohner to serve as President of the Council

• Resolution 2025-9, setting appointments and committees for 2026

• Resolution 2025-10, signing the year-end certification of City Street Superintendent

• Statutory rule requiring reading Ordinance No. 679 on three different days be suspended

• Ordinance No. 679 passed and adopted

• Statutory rule requiring reading Ordinance No. 680 on three different days be suspended

• Ordinance No. 680 passed and adopted

• Adding Roth option to the city’s Simple IRA plan

• Donate $300.00 to Nebraska Rural Water Association for the water rate study

• Building permits: Antelope County

• Reorganizational Meeting adjourned at 8:07 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: none

• Ice melt at the Fire Hall

• Reviewed estimates for concrete leveling or replacement of sidewalks for three different locations downtown

• Reviewed estimates for replacing 16’ x 85’ of street on Cedar St. west of 2nd St. and for 25’ of curb and cutter at 105 Cedar St.

• Letters to be mailed out notifying residents of change in billing cycle

• Annual letters to be mailed to those with lead, galvanized, or unknowns water lines

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, January 5, 2026

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

