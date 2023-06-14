Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

June 7, 20230

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe. Craig Niewohner absent.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were discussed:

Tax increment financing (TIF)

Special Meeting adjourned at 1:06 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: June 14, 2023

ZNEZ