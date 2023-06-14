Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

June 5, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present for regular meeting were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• May regular meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 103.77; Great Plains Communications, se, 90.86; APPEARA, su, 105.28; The Elgin Review, print, 68.18; Brenda Reikofski, se, 156.00; Dean’s Market, su, 4.49; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 6126.00; Eakes, su, 53.99; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; Johnson Controls Security Solutions, se, 1170.55; Kristin Childers, su, 121.31; Kittelson Home Repair, se, 65.00; Google, se, 12.00; Elgin Community Club, misc, 5000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 129.84; Prudential, retirement, 789.54; American Funds, retirement, 282.46; US Treasury, tax, 4662.48; Payroll, 2616.89; Transfers: 15000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 3308.94; General Fund: 5000.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 925.40; Verizonwireless, su, 75.22; Elgin One Stop, su, 250.94; Hometown Station, fuel, 363.48; Albracht Disposal Service, se, 976.60; Corner Service & Tire, se, 195.95; Jerry’s Feed, su, 36.00; Knife River, su, 5459.05; Precision Repair, se, 277.72; Central Valley Ag, su, 617.95; US Post Office, postage, 8.13; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 2800.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 76.44; Payroll, 1752.29

WATER: ERPPD, se, 917.97; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.71; Verizonwireless, su, 75.22; NE Health Lab, se, 15.00; One Call Concepts, se, 16.93; BJ Bode, su, 75.00; NE Dept. of Environment & Energy, loan pymt, 53423.39; US Post Office, postage, 29.90; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 243.55; Payroll, 1752.29

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 772.92; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.28; Johnson Service Company, se, 5991.00; Midwest Laboratories Inc, se, 658.37; Sapp Bros, Inc, su, 80.42; BJ Bode, su, 75.00; One Call Concepts, se, 16.93; NE Water Environment Association, training, 450.00; NE Dept. of Environmental Quality, license, 150.00; NE Dept. of Environment & Energy, loan pymt, 3282.16; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1146.97; Payroll, 1350.11

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 143.69; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.47; APPEARA, su, 105.28; Black Hills Energy, se, 312.64

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 7280.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 66.83; Great Plains Communication, se, 71.49; The Elgin Review, print, 140.00; In the Swim, su, 1754.96; Colonial Research, su, 2197.50; Elgin One Stop, su, 166.96; Mike Schmitt Construction, se, 45.50; Lazy T Tire & Implement, se, 146.50; Applied Connective Technologies, se, 60.00; Roman Sudbeck, se, 1312.00; Dean’s Market, su, 22.02; Black Hills Energy, se, 38.60; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 5.92; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; starting cash, su, 100.00

PARK: ERPPD, se, 165.30; DJ Lawn Care, su, 720.00; Judy Johnson, refund, 141.90; Bomgaars, su, 143.98; Applied Connective Technologies, se, 60.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 35.87; Payroll, 1254.46

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 62.52; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.33; Eakes, su, 173.98; Amazon, su, 411.27; Tinsley Grain, su, 129.85; John Dvorak, su, 99.12; Diane Gunderson, su, 10.18; Black Hills Energy, se, 92.77; Payroll, 1199.54

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 149.39; Stadium Sports, su, 488.00

RESCUE: Quick Med Claims, su, 69.30

• Camryn Pelster to the Elgin Fire Department

• Estimate of $48,108.00 from Sargent Drilling for test well installation and if initial water samples come back in the acceptable ranges an additional $28,380.00 to pump the well for 48 hours to take more samples

• Agreement with Advanced Consulting Engineering Services for $1,750.00 for W. Pine Street storm sewer improvement

• Bid from Rutjens Construction for $10,325.00 for storm sewer construction on W. Pine Street

• Special designated liquor license for the August 11th end of summer party in the City Park

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Upcoming changes to Bud’s Sanitary Service contract

• Renderings received from Creative Sites for new park equipment

• Tabled estimate from Macqueen Equipment for repairs to street sweeper

• July regular meeting will remain on July 3rd

• Trash rates will increase based on the increase from Bud’s Sanitation Service

• Pool to be sandblasted and repainted in the fall or next spring

• Reconsider allowing sidewalks to be removed in residential areas around town

• Motorized vehicles are not to drive through the park and park on the grass at the pool

• Close the pool at 6 p.m. during the two weeks of Red Cross lessons in July

• Requirements of younger children at the pool

• Pool to close until the distance of lightening is at least 7 miles away

• Special meeting scheduled for June 7th for TIF discussion with Andrew Willis

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:19 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: June 14, 2023

ZNEZ