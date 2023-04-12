Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

April 3, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present for regular meeting were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• March regular meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 104.45; Great Plains Communications, se, 81.18; APPEARA, su, 30.21; The Elgin Review, print, 60.95; Brenda Reikofski, se, 156.00; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; Kittelson Home Repair, rpr, 206.60; Holiday Inn Kearney, travel, 574.75; Kristin Childers, travel, 235.91; Jordan Schindler Heating and Air LLC, se, 7200.00Black Hills Energy, se, 193.44; Prudential, retirement, 350.11; American Funds, retirement, 212.22; US Treasury, tax, 3164.28; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1487.23; Payroll, 2799.83; Transfers: 25000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2235.03

STREET: ERPPD, se, 945.49; Verizonwireless, su, 75.26; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 320.58; Hometown Station, fuel, 226.31; Elgin Body & Glass, se, 92.49; Carquest of Neligh, su, 14.22; Black Hills Energy, se, 128.61; Payroll, 1753.37

WATER: ERPPD, se, 779.59; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.37; Verizonwireless, su, 75.26; NE Health Lab, se, 64.00; On Call Concepts, se, 7.98; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 6500.00; Fairfield by Mariott, travel, 109.95; The Elgin Review, print, 35.36; US Post Office, postage, 59.80; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 45.67; Payroll, 3506.72

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 955.23; Great Plains Communications, se, 49.59; One Call Concepts, se, 7.98; Iowa Pump Works, se, 2566.65; Fairfield by Mariott, travel, 109.95; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 278.35; Payroll, 1350.04

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 156.10; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.47; APPEARA, su, 30.20; Travelers; RMD, ins, 1997.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 496.65

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 13.99

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5265.75; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 64.58; The Elgin Review, print, 320.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 38.60; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 84.54; Payroll, 403.33

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 65.21; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.48; Amazon, su, 410.65; Black Hills Energy, se, 139.23; Payroll, 1199.54

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Northeast Community College, se, 595.28; Emergency Medical Products, su, 217.08; CLIA Laboratory Program; DHHS, license, 180.00

• Reach out to a tax increment financing (TIF) expert to provide an in depth explanation of the program

• Adopt Policy 235 – Vacations of the employee handbook

• Move the Elgin community cleanup day to Friday, April 28, 2023

• Building Permits: James Zwingman, Kara Funk

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Elgin Community Club request for financial support for activities they host in Elgin

• New playground equipment at the Elgin City Park

• Community worship event at the Elgin City Park

• Tabled contract from Advanced Consulting Engineering Services for preliminary engineering report for a sanitary sewer system

• Engineer Zwingman will set a meeting to discuss test well locations

• Handling deteriorating buildings utilizing the nuisance – dangerous buildings section of the Elgin Municipal Code

• No pool applications have been received

• Tabled quote from Bob Nelson to remove and trim selected trees at the Elgin City Park and drainage ditch

• Speed signs have been installed but need to be programed

• Street sweeper is working, but needs a few repairs

• Attorney Henderson has filed nuisance case with Antelope County Courthouse

• Park board is discussing changing one of the tennis courts to a pickle ball court

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:15 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers