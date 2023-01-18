Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

January 4, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present for regular meeting were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• December regular and special meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 111.10; Great Plains Communications, se, 67.77; APPEARA, su, 52.32; The Elgin Review, se, 150.43; Brenda Reikofski, se, 169.00; Eakes, su, 641.72; Kristin Childers, su, 692.25; Amazon Business, su, 59.23; Black Hills Energy, se, 183.71; Elgin Chamber of Commerce, misc, 425.00; Prudential, retirement, 359.32; American Funds, retirement, 187.48; US Treasury, tax, 3885.74; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1413.21; Payroll, 2730.56; Transfer to Rescue, 885.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2063.78

STREET: ERPPD, se, 965.90; Verizonwireless, su, 75.23; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 449.82; Hometown Station, fuel, 165.22; Blackstrap Inc., su, 390.50; Traffic Logix Corporation, su, 6273.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 115.11; Payroll, 1823.33

WATER: ERPPD, se, 766.33; Great Plains Communications, se, 67.76; Verizonwireless, su, 75.22; NE Health Lab, se, 33.00; One Call Concepts, se, 1.18; NE Municipal Power Pool, se, 671.00; Municipal Supply Inc of Omaha, su, 528.87; Rutjens Construction Inc, se, 550.00; NE Rural Water Association, se, 197.50; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 21.13; US Post Office, postage, 27.70; To Heather Bauer Acct, on acct, 200.00; Payroll, 3646.67

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 765.44; Great Plains Communications, se, 35.34; One Call Concepts, se, 1.18; Elgin One Stop, su, 57.99; NE Municipal Power Pool, se, 671.00; NE Rural Water Association, se, 197.50; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 326.36; Payroll, 1393.58

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 151.67; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.46; APPEARA, su, 52.31; Black Hills Energy, se, 393.51

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5310.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; NE Municipal Power Pool, se, 671.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 67.76; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.05; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 263.94; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 23.69; Payroll, 429.75

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 65.18; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.47; Amazon, su, 444.54; Dean’s Market, su, 43.74; Dianne Gunderson, su, 78.02; Black Hills Energy, se, 126.39; Payroll, 1199.52

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Elgin One Stop, fuel, 109.19; Northeast Community College, se, 2011.50; Dean’s Market, su, 20.97; Tyler Iburg, misc, 25.00; Dean Schrage, captain fees, 100.00; Kari Schindler, training officer fees, 100.00; Vicki Miller, secretary/billing fees, 250.00; Quick Med Claims, su, 610.63• Purchase a new 2023 RAM 1500 classic regular cab 4×4 pickup through Jonny Dodge Chrysler Jeep for $36,250.00

• Building Permits: KNBB Enterprise LLC

The following agenda items were discussed:

• City owned lot at 304 N. Second St

• Elgin Community Club withdrew lease for digital sign

• Metering yard hydrants

• Most vehicles were removed from streets for snow removal

• Tree dump burned

• Moving forward with citation at 409 N. Second St.

• Garbage pickup not occurring for the week due to snow

• Contact individuals to help move forward development of LB840

• New cement heaved at The Bargain Box

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023

Reorganizational Meeting adjourned at 8:14 p.m. Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

