Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL
Proceedings
August 18, 2022
The Elgin City Council met in special session on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.
Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.
Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Duane Miller.
A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.
The following agenda item was discussed:
• LB 840 Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act
Special Meeting adjourned at 6:55 p.m.
Mayor MIKE SCHMITT
City Clerk KRISTIN CHILDERS
PUBLISH: August 31, 2022
ZNEZ