Proceedings-Elgin City Council

November 15, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk's office.

The following agenda item was approved:

• Accept bid from Boyd’s Electrical Service, Inc. for $1,620.00 for 12 used street light poles

• Eliminate 7:00 a.m. whistle, but keep the noon and 6:00 p.m. whistles

The following items were discussed:

• Tabled quotes for forks on the loader

• City Hall will be closed Tuesday, November 23rd through Friday, November 26th

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Special Meeting adjourned at 12:20 p.m. Mayor Mike Schmitt City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: November 24, 2021

