Proceedings -Elgin City Council

BUDGET HEARING MINUTES

The Budget Hearing of the City of Elgin was held on the 9th day of September, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Elgin City Hall. Notice of said hearing was published on the 1st day of September, 2021. Mayor Schmitt called the hearing to order and announced the location of the Open Meetings Act. Councilmembers present were Dvorak, Kittelson, Miller and Niewohner.

The Council reviewed the 2021-2022 budget. City Clerk Childers reported that the City’s valuation had increased to $44,427,232. The property tax request is down 5% from last year to $168,241.00, $129,691.00 for the general fund and $38,550.00 for the bond account. The total tax rate request is .378689 down 7% from last year’s .406097.

Mayor Schmitt asked if there was any public opinion regarding the 2021-2022 Elgin City Budget. There was no public opinion either written or orally.

No action was taken. The budget hearing adjourned at 6:47 p.m.

PUBLISH: September 15, 2021

