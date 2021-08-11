Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

August 2, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• July regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 170.63; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.23; Prudential, retirement, 487.96; American Funds, retirement, 131.36; US Treasury, tax, 4097.50; APPEARA, su, 50.66; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 4.46; Dean’s Market, su, 13.57; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; The Elgin Review, print, 63.41; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 69.96; Kristin Childers, su, 56.80; Brenda Reikofski, maint, 162.50; League of Municipalities, dues, 1789.00; Nebraska Municipal Clerk’s Association, dues, 25.00; Payroll, 2112.15; Pool Fund: 1302.30

STREET: ERPPD, se, 934.62; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.27; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 210.74; Hometown Station, fuel, 269.26; Barco Municipal Products, su, 1669.34; B&S Concrete LLC, se, 6384.00; US Post Office, postage, 14.00; Payroll, 1290.26

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1264.25; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.28; Great Plains Communications, se, 48.13; One Call Concepts, se, 3.46; NE Health Lab, se, 33.00; Sargent Drilling, se, 600.00; NE Water Environment Association, dues, 20.00; Midwest Electric Services, rep&maint, 4033.10; League Utilities Section, dues, 229.00; Antelope County Clerk, se, 10.00; US Post Office, postage, 54.70; Levi Kerkman Acct, return deposit, 200.00; Preston Schrage Acct, return deposit, 200.00; Payroll, 2580.50

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 771.53; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.93; One Call Concepts, se, 3.46; Municipal Supply Inc., su, 68.76; MacQueen Equipment, rep&maint, 100.64; Sapp Bros, su, 64.08; League Utilities Section, dues, 229.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 2.97; Payroll, 1003.95

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 161.87; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.33; APPEARA, su, 50.65; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 1965.60; Dean’s Market, su, 13.98; Elgin Volunteer Fire Dept., allotment, 4600.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4873.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 728.33; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.20; Bomgaars, su, 49.91; Black Hills Energy, se, 552.84; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Dean’s Market, su, 14.85; US Post Office, postage, 26.35; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 413.19; Payroll, 7994.53

PARK: ERPPD, se, 255.91; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 30.58; Koinzan Enterprises, rep&maint, 68.00; Payroll, 1810.98

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 101.59; Amazon, bks, 253.33; Great Plains Communications, se, 179.84; The Elgin Review, print, 65.28; Pitzer Digital LLC, print, 17.59; Albion News, print, 40.88; Barb Bode, su, 29.00; Jill Brodersen AIA, se, 6563.00; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 100.17; St. Boniface Ball Diamond Assoc., rent, 1500.00

RESCUE: Emergency Medical Products, su, 239.80; Quick Med Claims, se, 155.39; Netcom Inc, su, 178.00, Elgin One Stop, fuel, 106.10; Casey’s, su, 6.81

• Entered into Closed Session at 8:54 p.m.

• Reconvened to Open Session at 9:07 p.m.

• Reasonable accommodation request from Jessica Stamp subject to Attorney Henderson writing a written response to her representative

• Reasonable accommodation request from Ashely Kubo Tyler subject to Attorney Henderson writing a written response to her representative

• Set budget workshop for August 26th at 7:00 p.m. and September regular council meeting for September 9th at 7:30 p.m.

• Utilizing $1,000.00 in sales tax funds for Elgin Rescue’s request for supplies

• Set pool closing date for August 15th with extended swim hours August 9-13 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Tabled Antelope County MFO Interlocal Agreement

• Dog ordinance, dogs at large, dangerous dog

• Library annual update

• Fence ordinance

• Dog restraint covered in current ordinance

• Sealed bid for the Library addition received from Beckman Lumber

• Complaints about stationary vehicles and number of vehicles on properties

• American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for sewer project and automatic read water meters

• Old fire hydrants to be sold for $200.00 each

• Pool attendance numbers good overall

• Removal of dead tree near 500 S. 2nd St.

• Looking into adding a bigger water sprinkler/fountain attraction at the pool

• Nebraska Department of Transportation planning to resurface Highway 14 north end of Elgin to Neligh

• Next regular meeting will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 10:02 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

