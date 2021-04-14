Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

April 5, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• March regular and special meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 98.77; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.23; The Elgin Review, print, 54.30; APPEARA, su, 77.24; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 230.76; Brenda Reikofski, se, 130.00; Fizgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell and Henderson, se, 748.16; Deans Market, su, 30.34; CORE Development, dues, 200.00; Antelope County Clerk, se, 47.67 ; Google, se, 9.63; US Post Office, su, 7.00; Prudential, retirement, 485.61; US Treasury, tax, 2288.48; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 966.47; Nebraska UC Fund, tax, 57.39; Payroll, 2980.02

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 1863.05

STREET: ERPPD, se, 954.05; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.28; Elgin One Stop, su, 71.21; Hometown Station, su, 255.29; SappBros, su, 109.53; Corner Service & Tire, LLC., su, 528.48; NAPA Auto Parts, su, 14.33; To Paving Fund, se, 4000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 153.24; Payroll, 1869.46

WATER: ERPPD, se, 845.65; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.27; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.41; NE Public Health Lab, test, 291.00; One Call Concepts, se, 4.41; Akrs Equipment, su, 77.82; Carquest of Neligh, su, 60.09; Beckman Lumber, su, 152.35; US Post Office, su, 117.45; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 445.16; To Kara Funk Acct, on acct, 100.00; Payroll, 3738.92

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 874.02; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.93; One Call Concepts, se, 4.41Midwest Labs, test, 192.05; Elgin Pharmacy, su, 10.69; Municipal Service & Supply Company, rpr, 2661.80; MidAmerican Research Chemical, rpr, 975.11; US Post Office, su, 36.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 159.94; Payroll, 1436.76

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 170.51; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.33; APPEARA, su, 77.24; Travelers; RMD, ins, 2281.00; ECHO Group, Inc, su, 45.50; Black Hills Energy, se, 512.69

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; J.P. Cooke Co, su, 79.54; US Post Office, su, 43.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4833.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; US Post Office, su, 36.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 60.61; Elgin One Stop, su, 13.99; The Elgin Review, print, 300.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 31.49; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 79.66; The Elgin Review, print, 15.75; Beckman Lumber, su, 21.00; Payroll, 432.71

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 60.11; Great Plains Communications, se, 179.47; Amazon, bks, 538.96; Dianne Gunderson, su, 22.40; Collaborative Summer Library Program, su, 52.24; Black Hills Energy, se, 122.53; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50

RESCUE UNIT: Quick Med Claims, se, 247.05

• Donation to Evening at the Museum featuring Elgin

• Special designated liquor license for the Bullarama on June 11, 2021

• Refinance the pool bond

• Garet Schindler to the fire department

• Hire Hayley Stamp assistant pool manager/lifeguard and Lexi Bode lifeguard

• Donation to the Elgin Diamond Boosters

• Purchase of a new lawn mower

• Building permits: Jenny Mitteis, Capital Select, LLC, Macaib Hoefer

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Financial/Managerial Water System Assessment

• Snow removal and trash pickup at 300 W Pine Street

• Prohibited dogs

• Sewer issues at 106 Moccasin Street

• Review Antelope County Local Emergency Operations Plan (LEOP)

• Library addition

• $20,000.00 grant received for library addition

• Summer maintenance help to clean park bathhouse

• Chemicals for the pool are limited

• Sweeping streets on regular basis

• Sheriff’s report-100 hours and 46 minutes and 5-911 calls in January; 78 hours and 26 minutes and 2-911 calls in February; 110 hours and 16 minutes and 6-911 calls in March

• Dumpsters confirmed for community clean-up day April 29, 2021

• Control panel placed on well-77

• Audit received and submitted to State of Nebraska

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:49 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: April 14, 2021

