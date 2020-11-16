Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

November 2, 2020

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller and Jim Kittelson.

The following agenda items were approved:

October regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 116.46; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.57; Prudential, retirement, 696.58; US Treasury, tax, 2996.56; ; APPEARA, su, 49.02; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 87.90; Dean’s Market, su, 37.21; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; The Elgin Review, print, 371.04; Sandhills Bakery, su, 75.00; K Childers, su, 159.96; Bank of Elgin, se, 10.00; Payroll, 3742.21

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2840.96

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1086.72; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.23; Elgin One Stop, su, 137.44; Black Hills Energy, se, 32.39; Hometown Station, fuel, 533.53; Corner Service, se, 297.99; Payroll, 1319.22

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1686.63; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.23; Great Plains Communications, se, 46.75; NE Health Lab, test, 33.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 16.99; D Poulsen, ex, 23.93; NWOD, dues, 20.00; Bomgaars, su, 114.98; Maguire Iron, rprs, 54986.00; Stan Kallhoff, return, 154.94; Mark Ray, return, 100.00; One Call Concepts, se, 26.70; US Post Office, su, 80.25; To Water Tower CD, transfer, 15562.89; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 122.18; Payroll, 2638.46

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 808.00; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.27; One Call Concepts, se, 26.70; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, recert, 150.00; Ne Dept of Revenue, tax, 13.34; Payroll, 1014.85

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 161.26; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.67; APPEARA, su, 49.01; Black Hills Energy, se, 70.24; Midwest Fire Sprinkler, se, 405.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4873.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 60.14; Black Hills Energy, se, 31.33; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 280.91; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 152.84; Payroll, 304.37

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 66.76; Amazon, bks, 911.38; Black Hills Energy, se, 41.85; Great Plains Communications, se, 178.81; Dean’s Market, su, 25.36; B.Bode, su, 21.45; Elgin Review, su, 35.00; D.Gunderson, mileage, 42.95; NE Library Commission, se, 500.00; Payroll, 1134.86

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50

RESCUE UNIT: Quick Med Claims, se, 20.13; Dean’s Market, su, 10.95; NECC, mileage, 46.00; V.Miller, su, 29.94; Elgin One Stop, su, 68.82

Increasing the sewer rate to $46.00 per quarter plus $1.40 per 1,000 gallons based on the winter usage (January – March) starting January 1, 2021

Resolution 2020-7, a resolution acknowledging Nebraska Department of Roads requirements for the temporary use of the state highway system for special events

Adopting the campground rules and post them at the campgrounds

Enter into Closed Session at 8:13 p.m.

Reconvened to Open Session at 8:25 p.m.

Donating $200.00 to Nebraska Rural Water Association for the sewer rate study

Building permits: Laurie Kreizel

The following agenda items were discussed:

Sewer rate study

Water main update

Water tower is back in service

Swimming pool is filled

Non-working water meters need replaced

Fine for the unlicensed dogs that was reported last month corrected to $225.00 plus court costs

Tree trimming to be completed

Letter of intent accepted from Nebraska Community Foundation for the Library addition; full proposal is due in January

Auditors will be at City Hall November 4, 2020

Part of the Water Tower Painting CD was cashed to pay Maguire Iron, Inc. year 1 invoice

Signs, including “Slow, Children Playing”, on Highway 14 need to be approved by the State to be in the right-of-way

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:54 p.m. Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: November 11, 2020

