Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Liquor License Hearing

Minutes

September 16, 2020

Mayor Schmitt called the liquor license hearing to order at 7:15 p.m. and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmen present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson and Duane Miller. Councilman Don Mackel was absent.

Also present was Vicki S. Miller, Kristin Childers, Dean Schrage and Lyle Meis.

The Council reviewed the liquor license application from Dean Schrage, dba Dean’s Market.

There was no public opinion either written or oral.

Following review of the application, a motion was made by Dvorak to approve the Class D – 123926 liquor license. A second to the motion was made by Miller. Roll call vote: Ayes; Kittelson, Miller and Dvorak. Nays; none. Mackel was absent and not voting. There being three ayes, no nays and one absent, Mayor Schmitt declared the motion passed.

There being no further business to come before the Elgin City Council, Mayor Schmitt declared the hearing adjourned. The meeting ended at 7:22 p.m.

Mayor Schmitt

Deputy Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: September 23, 2020

ZNEZ