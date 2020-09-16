Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

September 3, 2020

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order at 7:45, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller and Jim Kittelson.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• August regular and Budget Workshop minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 217.46; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.27; Prudential, retirement, 677.96; US Treasury, tax, 4415.42; ; APPEARA, su, 68.46; Bank of Elgin, ins, 3000.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 73.86; Dean’s Market, su, 25.53; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; The Elgin Review, print,353.61; Brenda Reikofski, maint, 84.50; Eakes, su, 287.77; NE Clerk’s Asso, dues, 25.00; Payroll, 4111.03

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2486.65

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1160.62; Verizon Wireless, su, 41.72; Elgin One Stop, su, 208.79; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.95; Hometown Station, fuel, 103.38; The Road Guy, se, 38,839.10; Corner Service, se, 1151.46; Elgin Equipment & Machine, rep & main, 142.00; NAPA Auto Parts, su, 81.64; Rutjen’s Construction, se, 3,168.00; Pollock Redi; Mix, su, 1367.47; To Paving Fund, payment, 2000.00; Payroll, 1517.55

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1130.69; Verizon Wireless, su, 41.72; Great Plains Communications, se, 39.45; NE Health Lab, test, 428.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 83.49; Randy Henn, ex, 74.93; NeRWA, class, 75.00; League Utilities Section, dues, 229.00; gWorks, dues, 1260.00; One Call Concepts, se, 91.89; US Post Office, su, 53.50; To Dan Polk Account, return on account, 100.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1938.50; Payroll, 3035.10

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 808.35; Great Plains Communications, se, 43.98; Corner Service, se, 36.99; Midwest Labs, se, 566.66; League Utilities Section, dues, 229.00; gWorks, dues, 1260.00; One Call Concepts, se, 91.89;

Division 15 Sales, su, 9285.56; Bauer Welding, rprs, 100.00; Johnson Service, se, 6886.50; Sewer Replacement Fund, transfer, 3400.00; Ne Dept of Revenue, tax, 640.67; Payroll, 1022.95

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 101.02; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.38; APPEARA, su, 68.46; Black Hills Energy, se,

68.51; Corner Service, su, 365.34; EVFD, allott, 4600.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00, Dwain’s Security, rep & maint, 1015.80; Beckman Const, rent, 150.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4914.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; Ne Dept of Revenue, fee, 25.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 735.05; Black Hills Energy, se, 733.79; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Dean’s Market, su, 8.67; Elgin Review, print, 54.00; Payroll, 4894.72

PARK: ERPPD, se, 490.23; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 96.59; Elgin One Stop, su, 15.99; K & T Central Plains Plumbing, se, 102.26; Payroll, 414.59

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 96.43; Amazon, bks, 18.89; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.55; Great Plains Communications, se, 168.52; Nebraska Life, bk, 42.00; B.Bode, bk, 28.95; Elgin Review, print, 7.50; Large Print, bk, 160.00; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 86.53

RESCUE UNIT: Quick Med Claims, se, 265.82; Dean’s Market, su, 93.99; NETCOM, rprs, 130.00

• Final Payment to Rutjen’s Construction for the Pine and Myrtle project

• Setting October 5, 2020 for the One and Six Year Street Hearing

• Notice to bidders for the library addition to be opened at the October 5, 2020 meeting

• Set September 16, 2020 to hold liquor license hearings for Hometown Station at 7:00 p.m. and Dean’s Market at 7:15 p.m.

• Resolution 2020-5:Adopting and approving the execution of an agreement with NDOT for State Highway 14 Improvement

• Bid from Bader’s Highway and Street for crack sealing

• Entering into Closed Session at 8:21 p.m.

• Returned to Open Session at 9:22 p.m.

• Approve hiring Robert Evans as full time maintenance employee

• Paying additional maintenance employee $15.00 per hour

• Ordinance 658: Annual Wage Ordinance

• LeRoy Behnk to remove 5 stumps at the park

• Building permits: Elgin Public Schools, Macaib Hoefer, Jenny Mitteis, Vet Properties LLC and Ken Schindler

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Drainage problem along Westridge Drive

• Water main update

• Update on condition of the property at 306 Elm Street

• Complaint regarding livestock in town

• Water Tower painting on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

• Three hydrants replaced

• Instructed the City Attorney to file a citation on owner of an unlicensed dog

• Easements received today from City Attorney

• Received three free trees to be planted on the south side of the parking lot at the pool

• Letters were sent regarding trees needing trimmed

• The deductible amount for the light pole will be reimbursed

• Invoices were sent regarding the sidewalks downtown

• Sewer rates were last increased in December 2009

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:57 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

Deputy City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: September 16, 2020

ZNEZ