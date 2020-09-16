Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

HEARING TO AMEND THE 2019-2020 BUDGET

September 3, 2020

Mayor Schmitt called the hearing to order at 7:30 p.m. Councilmembers present were Dvorak, Mackel, Miller and Kittelson.

Clerk Miller reported that the disbursements for the 2019-2020 budget year are estimated to be $991,702.07 more than budgeted.

Therefore, the 2019-2020 budget will need to be amended to reflect the increase.

The proposed disbursements for 2019-2020 were $1,769,127.50 and the estimated/actual disbursements are projected to be $2,760,829.57.

A motion was made by Mackel to amend the 2019-2020 budget. A second to the motion was made by Kittelson. Roll call vote, all members voted aye and the motion carried.

Mayor Schmitt declared the meeting adjourned at 7:37 p.m.

PUBLISH: September 16, 2020

