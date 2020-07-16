Proceedings- Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

July 6, 2020

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller and Jim Kittelson.

The following agenda items were approved:

June regular, special and emergency meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 102.37; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.35; Prudential, retirement, 905.27; US Treasury, tax4991.28; ; APPEARA, su, 44.41; Bank of Elgin, ins, 3000.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 103.92; Dean’s Market, su, 20.76; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1318.38; Nebraska UC Fund, ins, 25.35; Elgin One Stop, su, 3.58; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 700.00; The Elgin Review, print, 224.60; Elgin Insurance Services, ins, 1038.00; Security Shredding Services, maint, 227.50; Jordan Schindler Heating and Air, rep & main, 225.87; IIMC, train, 165.00; Brenda Reikofski, maint, 26.00; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 513.99; Kristin Childers, train, 335.00; Payroll, 5159.95

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2554.75

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1163.90; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.04; Elgin One Stop, su, 114.91; Black Hills Energy, se, 47.38; Midwest Electrical Services, capital outlay, 10,000.00; Corner Service & Tire, parts, 416.93; Pollock Redi Mix, su, 4531.15; Paving Fund, transfer, 4000.00; Payroll, 1477.14

WATER: ERPPD, se, 829.47; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.04; Great Plains Communications, se, 108.52; NE Health Lab, test, 192.00; US Post Office, su, 109.83; Elgin One Stop, su, 58.97; Dept of Revenue, tax, 316.72; ACES, se, 2725.26; Rutjens Construction, capital outlay, 260949.74; Blackburn Manufacturing, su, 235.42; Hawkins, su, 211.00; One Call Concepts, se, 60.66; Payroll, 2954.29

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 874.72; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.20; Dept of Revenue, tax, 125.11; Midwest Labs, test, 566.66; One Call Concepts, se, 60.66; Midwest Electrical Services, rep & main, 1150.00; Corner Service & Tire, parts, 13.50; US Post Office, su, 58.33; Payroll, 1073.80

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 145.79; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.60; APPEARA, su, 25.54; Black Hills Energy, se, 179.17; APPEARA, su, 44.41

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00, Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 250.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4914.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; The Elgin Review, print, 224.00; Beckman Lumber, su, 675.00; US Post Office, su, 58.33

POOL: ERPPD, se, 62.78; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.95; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Great Plains Communications, se, 143.65; Dean’s Market, su, 47.09; The Elgin Review, print, 999.00; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 70.35; Kristin Childers, su, 128.38; Vicki Miller, mileage, 40.25; Doheny’s Commercial, su, 358.11; In the Swim, su, 781.62; Sterling West, capital outlay, 1260.00; Payroll, 3011.31

PARK: ERPPD, se, 431.05; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 177.60; Beaver Bearing Company, rep & main, 336.80; Fischer Tree Central, Inc, maint, 2100.00, Sterling West, capital outlay, 5784.00; B’s Enterprises Inc, su, 150.00; Payroll, 427.57

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 54.09; Amazon, bks, 144.43; Black Hills Energy, se, 48.28; Great Plains Communications, se, 128.70; NebraskaLife Magazine, bks, 42.00; Barbara Bode, bks, 11.07; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 209.97; The Elgin review, print, 7.50; Echo Electric, su, 27.20; Payroll, 1134.86

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50, The Elgin Review, print, 498.25; St. Boniface Ball Diamond Association, rent, 1500.00

RESCUE UNIT: Quick Med Claims, se, 331.25; Stryker, parts, 1130.53; Graham Tire, tires, 869.00; Corner Service & Tire, labor, 180.00; Danko Equip, Jaws, 12375.50; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 21.01; EMP, su, 44.70; Precision Repair, parts, 92.56

• ACES will check into drainage problem at 504 S. Myrtle St.

• Relocation of the end of summer party to the Elgin City Park

• Special designated license for the end of summer party

• Rutjens second payment for water system improvements

• Hiring lifeguard

• Donation to the Elgin Diamond Boosters

• Charge $100.00 up front from the adult softball team for use of the field

• Getting a City credit card

• Building permits: Elgin Public Schools, Marty Henn, Greg Wemhoff

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Water main update

• Tabled the library addition

• Tabled website maintenance

• Property for sale at 304 S. 2nd St.

• Condition of the property at 306 Elm St.

• Citing those who have not licensed their dogs with the City

• Camera placement with the decorative lighting

• Kids illegally driving golf carts in town

• Intersection of 5th & Wirges streets

• Pedestrian bridge by the Library

• Maintenance on water tower and fire hall generators

• Trees in right of way at 209 N 2nd St.

• Pool manager stated that there has been very good attendance

• Mats at the City Park

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:55 p.m.

PUBLISH: July 15, 2020

