Proceedings- Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

June 25, 2020

The Elgin City Council met in an emergency session on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 12:01 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller and Jim Kittelson.

The following agenda items were approved:

Getting the plan prepared for state approval to get new lights on Main Street

The following agenda items were discussed:

Tabled opening the restrooms at the City Park

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020

Regular Meeting adjourned at 12:58 p.m.

PUBLISH: July 1, 2020

