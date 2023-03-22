Proceedings – District #45 Board of Education

DISTRICT #45 BOARD OF EDUCATION

March Meeting

March 13, 2023

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Regular Board Meeting was held March 13, 2023. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 7:04 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following present: Dennis Derner, Andrew Smith, Drew Kasselder, Zach Wright, Adam Freouf, and Jessie Swick. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter, and Andrea Pelster.

Swick made the motion to approve the consent agenda as presented. Seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Nurse Supply, Secondary Supply, Tech Supply, 667.22; AMG O’NEILL, Transportation Labs, 150.00; BARTAK GLASS, Maintenance, 1,387.27; COMPANION, Media Supply, 1,090.00; DAS STATE ACCTG – CENTRAL FINANCE, OCIO, 718.96; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT # 8, Employee Training, 6,858.30; ELGIN REVIEW, Publising, 223.43; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, Copier Lease, 437.53; GREATER SANDHILLS FAMILY HEALTHCARE, Transportation Labs, 193.00; HONORBOUND IT, Network Support, 300.00; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, Secondary Supply, 787.49; KLUVER, MICHELLE, Transportation Driving, 168.00; LOUP VALLEY R.P.P.D., Electricity, 2,431.14; MCI, Phone Service, 54.72; MSM ENTERPRISES, LLC, OT Services, 1,174.34; NE RURAL COMM SCHOOL ASSOC, Superintendent Fees, 210.00; NEU YOU PHYSICAL THERAPY, PC, Physical Therapy Service, 306.75; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, Phone Service, 296.51; ONE SOURCE, Background Check, 20.00; PEOPLE’S SERVICE, Transportation Supply, 11.95; QUALITY ALIGNMENT & REPAIR, Transportation Repair, 91.67; QUILL, Office Supply, 631.55; RASSMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICE, Maintenance Repairs, 2,652.41; RODEO MARKET, Early Childhood Supply, 157.43; SAPP BROTHERS, Heating Propane, 3,858.03; SMITH, RUDY, Mileage, 110.04; TIME MANAGEMENENT SYSTEMS, INC., Time Clock Service, 35.00; TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES, Copier Lease, 335.00; W E MART, Transportation Fuel, 4,489.94; WELLS FARGO EQUIPMENT FINANCE INC., Transportation Lease, 6,613.00; WILLOW LANE EDUCATION, Media Supply, 140.94; WINNER’S CIRCLE, Elementary Supply, 46.81

Total 36,648.43

PAYROLL 256,243.11

Chairperson Kasselder welcomed the visitors and opened the floor for public comment. No comment was held.

During the staff report, Teresa Smith and Chelsea Sallach reported on current SPED Services in the district.

Updated quotes were given during the maintenance report.

Trina Pelster gave the transportation report. She gave an update on sports transportation.

Principal Reiter reported on events and organizations within the district. Quiz Bowls teams have gone to competitions with JH Quiz Bowl winning Runner-Up at the ESU competition. Five students qualified for State Speech held on March 17th. Twenty-Four students qualified for State FFA. Northern Tier Enrichment Day for middle school students will be held at Wheeler Central on March 17th. State and ACT testing is fast approaching.

Superintendent Kluver updated the board on various meetings he attended in the past month. He also reported on the Board Retreat that was held.

Wright made a motion to offer half-day 3 yr olds and half-day 4 yr olds Preschool for the 2023-2024 school year. Motion failed due to lack of second. Smith made a motion to offer full-day 4 yr olds Preschool for the 2023-2024 school year. Derner seconded. Roll call vote: Wright– nay, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Swick made a motion to recoat the new and old gym floors. Seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Quotes were presented and discussion was held on backboard straps in the new gym.

Discussion was held on repairing sidewalks.

Brady Firley presented the Board with information regarding Hudl Focus.

Wright made a motion to publish board meeting notices in The Burwell Tribune and The Elgin Review. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Wright made a motion to authorize the Superintendent to dispose of unwanted items. These items include: convection oven, MacBook Air Laptops, wrestling mats, excess classroom desks, old typewriter, and the ‘06 Van. Seconded by Smith. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

The Board discussed current and future expenditures for the ESSER III funds.

The Board reviewed certified staff compensation.

Smith made a motion to approve the 2023-2024 School Calendar as present. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Wright made a motion to increase the schools bandwidth from 100 MBPS to 150 MBPS for the 2023-2024 school year. Smith seconded. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Smith made a motion to add Financial Literacy (Personal Finance) as a required class for graduation starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Freouf made a motion to hire Jerilee Wright as the Assistant JH Track and Field Coach. Swick seconded. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Swick made a motion to approve the purchase and implementation of GoGuardian on the new ChromeBooks. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Smith made a motion to approve the purchase and installation of 3 access points (FAP400) and a new switch in the lower and upper Elementary buildings. Seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Wright made a motion to adopt Board Policies 4002, 4003, 4004, 4005, 4006, 4007, 4008, 4009, 4010, 4011, 4011.1, 4012, 4013, 4015, 4016, 4017, 4018, 4019, 4020, 4022, 4023, 4024, 4025, 4027, 4028, 4029, 4030, 4031, 4032, 4034, 4037, 4038, 4038, 4039, 4041, 4042, 4043, 4044, 4045, 4046, 4048, 4050, 4051, 4051, 4052, 4053, 4054, 4055, 4056, 4057, 4058, 4059, 4061, 4062, 4063, 4064. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye, Freouf – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Swick made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Seconded by Smith. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 10:10 PM.