Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Spanish Room

June 13, 2023 6:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular monthly meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Eric Beckman, Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

Ron Bode motioned, and Eric Beckman second to excuse Todd Heithoff from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Board Bills, #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

AppCentri, Instru Expense, $100.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $362.39; AKRS Equip., Maintenance, $63.22; Blick Art Supply, Instru Expense, $682.64; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $638.69; blumm, ESSER III Expense, $29,403.23; Boys Town Press, Instru Expense, $201.20; Cengage, Instru Expense, $5,979.79; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,567.70; Central Valley Ag, Maintenance, $261.75; CodeHS, Inc., Instru Expense, $2,000.00; COR Therapeutic, Title IV Expense, $2,600.00; Crowne Plaza, Perkins Grant, $199.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $134.24, Instru Expense, $149.08; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $5.00; Eakes, Maintenance, $442.22; edmentum, ESSER III Expense, $1,022.00; Eischeid, Briley, Instru Expense, $24.97; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $583.54, Instru Expense, $157.83; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $2,028.66; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $307.64, Business Expense, $350.00; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $537.44; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,824.36; EPS Activity Fund, Instru Expense, $412.08; Flinn, Instru Expense, $118.80; GP Communications, Business Expense, $391.59; haddock, ESSER III Expense, $5,180.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,096.75; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $157.20; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $109.12; Jerry’s Feed, Maintenance, $583.09; Jo’s Classic Catering, Instru Expense, $799.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $544.33; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $112.50; Midwest Grads, Instru Expense, $428.10; MidAmericaResearchChemicals, Maintenance, $2,776.42; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $439.97; Nationwide, Business Expense, $100.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $145.20; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,228.44; Precision Repair, Transportation, $148.95; Really Good Stuff, Instru Expense, $38.27; Rider Classroom, Instru Expense, $5,000.00; Sapp Bros, Maintenance, $14.36; Teacher Direct, Instru Expense, $1,275.36; Three & Company Baking, Instru Expense, $40.00; TMS, Business Expense, $63.00; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $55.02; US Bank, $1,283.18; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $199.19; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Wells Fargo, $820.36; West Music, Instru Expense, $432.42; Zaner-Bloser, Instru Expense, $242.88

Total Board Bills: $77,001.42

Payroll: $244,697.48

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $321,698.90

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. Jack Moles from NRCSA gave a presentation to the board, his presentation included goals he has for NRCSA, membership and updates from the legislature.

There were no committee reports.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on activities to close out the school year and upcoming summer school in Principal Wemhoff’s absence.

Supt. Brockhaus also gave an update on the SPED budget, paraprofessionals, lunch prices, and the interest in pole vault for next year.

In action items, discussion was held on lunch prices. Luke Hinkle motioned and Ron Bode seconded to approve the price increase on seconds for the main entrée for school lunches. The price increase is from $1.00 to $1.25. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Luke Hinkle motioned, and Steve Busteed seconded to sell the 2017 desktop computer from the Preschool room to Sue Vanis for $50 and to dispose of the poster printer that is no longer in working condition. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In other action items, Busteed motioned and Beckman seconded to approve the waiving of the first reading of Policy 504.10 Student Use of Computers and revised Policy 504.10F Device Loan Agreement and Acceptable Use Rules; Policy 611.03 Student Honors and Awards; Policy 611.06 Class Rankings and Grade Point Average; and Policy 611.07 Graduation Requirements; Policy 508.18 Administration of Naloxone (Narcan). Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned and Hinkle seconded to approve the second reading of Policy 504.10 Student Use Of Computers and revised Policy 504.10F Device Loan Agreement and Acceptable Use Rules; Policy 611.03 Student Honors and Awards; Policy 611.06 Class Rankings and Grade Point Average; and Policy 611.07 Graduation Requirements; Policy 508.18 Administration of Naloxone (Narcan). Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In Discussion items, ESSER III funds were discussed along with the interest in Pole Vault next year.

Motion by Busteed, seconded by Beckman to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:55 p.m. After supper, the board retreat was held in the Spanish Room. The board retreat began at 8:17 p.m. and adjourned at 10:10 p.m. Data and assessment were discussed, reviewed the 2022-2023 board goals and created Board goals for the 2023-24 school year. Also discussed board strengths and weaknesses and facilities updates. No action was taken.

The next regular meeting will be held on July 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: June 21, 2023

ZNEZ