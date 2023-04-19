Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

ITV Room

April 12, 2023 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular meeting to order at 7:31 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #5- Adopt the Agenda, #6- Financial Report, #7- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Total Board Bills: $112,569.88

Payroll: $241,499.61

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $354,069.49

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

No committee reports.

In the Principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff gave an update on upcoming events. Mr. Callahan and students also talked about their experience from attending the Capitol Forum on March 27th.

In the Supt. Report, Mr. Brockhaus gave an update on instructional hours and how they are determined. Also, gave an update on the Junior Trip.

Heithoff motioned, Hinkle second to approve the 2023 Graduation list as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned, Busteed second to approve the 2023-2024 School Calendar with a total 177 student days and 185 teacher days. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Approval of the Extra Duty Assignments was tabled until next month.

Heithoff motioned, Bode second to regrettably accept the resignation of Ms. Liz Selting. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Hinkle second to accept the resignation of Mrs. Hayley Kaup with regret. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned Heithoff second to accept the resignation of Mr. Dylan Kaup with regret. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned and Beckman second to accept the resignation of Mrs. Jenna Lordemann with regret. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Bode second to accept the teaching contract of Mrs. JoAnn Olson in the SPED Department. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned, Bode second to give away surplus athletic equipment to students. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Hinkle Motioned and Busteed seconded, to approve transportation for Teammates Friday, April 28th, 2023. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Bode second to approve Kallhoff Electric bid for kitchen lighting for $4,000. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Hinkle second to accept TC Ceiling for kitchen ceiling tile bid as presented, $22,530. Vote 6-0. Motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Beckman second to waive the first reading of policies 100.01 Terminology Used In This Manual; 101.00 Preamble and Legal Status of the School District; 102.00 Educational Philosophy of the School District; 103.00 Equal Educational Opportunity; 104.00 Educational and Operational Planning; 104.01 Annual School Census. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned and Bode seconded to approve the second reading of policies 100.01 Terminology Used In This Manual; 101.00 Preamble and Legal Status of the School District; 102.00 Educational Philosophy of the School District; 103.00 Equal Educational Opportunity; 104.00 Educational and Operational Planning; 104.01 Annual School Census. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on leasing a bus versus purchasing a new bus. Discussion was also held on ESSER funds purchases, upcoming approval of teacher requisitions and having a board representative at upcoming events.

Motion by Busteed second by Heithoff to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 9:21 p.m.

The next meeting will held on Wednesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the ITV Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

