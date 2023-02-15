Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

February 8, 2023, 6:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular February Meeting to order at 6:31 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

The school board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #5 – Adopt the Agenda, #6- Financial Report, #7 – Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Total Board Bills: $31,433.21

Payroll: $239,581.10

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $271,014.31

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In Committee reports, committee assignments were distributed to the board members. It was reported that there would be a Civics meeting at 7:00 pm. on March 15th. The Wolfpack committee met and the volleyball jerseys were approved and have been ordered. Also gave an update regarding hiring a Head Coach for Girl’s wrestling.

In the principal’s report, Principal Wemhoff reported on upcoming activities. Gave an update on the ALICAP report as well.

Supt. Brockhaus gave an update on the health inspection in the kitchen. Also reported that EPS will host NVC Quiz Bowl on March 13th. We will not have school that day as classrooms and staff will be utilized for competition.

In action items, Luke Hinkle motioned and Ron Bode second to approve on 2nd reading Policy 508.13 School Wellness Policy. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned, and Eric Beckman seconded to approve the disposal/sale of surplus items and the sale of the snowblower motor for $300 or the best offer. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Ron Bode second to accept the bid from Y and Y Lawn Service for lawn care for $4860.00. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Hinkle second to approve the use of bus and fuel for Music boosters’ trip to Omaha in April. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned and Busteed seconded to approve the bid from Court Floors for $2,200.00 for gym floor resurfacing. Vote 6-0 motioned carried.

Bode motioned, Beckman second to approve the teaching contract for Taylor Sanne for the 2023-2024 school year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Hinkle second to approve the early retirement application and resignation from Sue Vanis with regret and thanked her for 34 years of service to Elgin Public Schools. She will be missed. Vote 6-0, Motion carried.

In discussion items, the board discussed a proposed 2023-2024 school calendar and a technology proposal, which will be presented at the March Meeting. Teacher requisitions and Retreat dates were discussed.

A board retreat is scheduled for June 13, 2023, to review board goals. The regular June school board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. The board retreat will follow the regular meeting.

Motion by Heithoff and second by Busteed to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:39 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on March 15, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: February 15, 2023

