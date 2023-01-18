Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

January 12, 2023 6:30 PM

Supt. Mike Brockhaus called the regular January meeting to order at 6:31 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Administrators present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Steve Busteed motioned and Rob Bode seconded to excuse Eric Beckman and Todd Heithoff. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Supt. Brockhaus led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” He also reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Agenda was posted on the school website, at the Elgin Post Office and the door of the EPS High School building.

Mr. Brockhaus asked for nominations for board reorganization. Ron Bode nominated Lisa Welding for board president. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Mr. Brockhaus asked for nominations for Vice President. Busteed nominated Todd Heithoff for the position. Vote 4-0, motion carried

Hinkle nominated Ron Bode for Secretary. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Bode then nominated Hinkle for Treasurer. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

President Welding then took over the meeting and Busteed motioned and Hinkle seconded to designate the Official Depository of Funds as the Bank of Elgin and/or Great Plains Bank of Petersburg, the Legal Newspaper as the Elgin Review and/or the Elgin Public School Newsletter/Website/Facebook, the Bus Inspector as Jonny Dodge and Precision Repair, the Superintendent as the Chief Financial officer and the District’s Non-discrimination Compliance Officer and the law firm of KSB School Law as School Attorney. Vote in favor: Bode, Busteed, Hinkle, and Welding. Vote against: 0. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned and Busteed second to approve the Consent Agenda: #6- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #7- Adopt the Agenda, #8- Financial Report, #9 – Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 4-0.

Access Elevator and Lifts, Maintenance, $684.00; Antelope County Clerk, Board Expense, $331.77; Appeara, Maintenance, $233.46; Boone County Health Center, Transportation, $110.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,074.63; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $275.20; COR Therapeutic, ESSER III Expense, $2,400.00; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $43,855.10; Eakes, Maintenance, $591.16; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $87.83, Instru Expense, $111.72; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $2,785.19; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $53.41, Business Expense, $1,105.00; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $190.07; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,582.70; Floor Maintenance, Maintenance, $217.00; Graham Tire, Transportation, $690.52; Henn, Connie, Title IIA Expense, $43.75; Holiday Inn Express/Lincoln, Instru Expense, $499.70; Hometown Station, Transportation, $489.04; Insight Enterprises Inc., ESSER III Expense, $108.00; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $109.12; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $60.00; Jaymar, Business Expense, $102.37; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $105.00; Moby Max, SpEd Expense, $79.00; NCSAdmins, Admin Expense, $150.00; NRCSA, Admin Expense, $210.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; Reinke’s Farm & City Service, Maintenance, $18.78; Renaissance Learning, Instru Expense, $208.20; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $199.75; TMS, Business Expense, $66.00; Truck Center Co., Transportation, $285.39; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $26.25; US Bank, $1,635.40; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $177.45, Admin Expense, $449.99; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50; Wells Fargo, Title IIA Expense, $937.35 Total Board Bills: $63,588.80

Payroll: $239,744.32

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $303,333.12

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. Representatives of Elgin Education Association thanked the board for all they do.

Principal Wemhoff presented his report of school activities.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on the Return to School Plan and Esser III Funds Survey that will be sent out. Also gave an update on the HVAC System and repairs that are being done. The board reviewed the board self-evaluation and supt. evaluation tools and decided to continue to use the present one.

In action items, Bode motioned and Hinkle second to approve the second reading of updated Policy 302.05 Superintendent Evaluation. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned, Busteed second to approve the First reading of updated Policy 508.13 School Wellness Policy. Vote 4-0, motioned carried.

Bode motioned, Busteed second to accept resignation of Gabrielle Lanxon, Elem. SPED teacher, with regret. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on setting the board retreat but was tabled until next month.

Motion by Busteed, second by Hinkle to adjourn the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:04 p.m.

The next regular board meeting will be held February 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: January 18, 2023

ZNEZ