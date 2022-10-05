Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

BOARD

2022-2023 Budget, Tax

Request Hearing and Special Board Meeting for the purpose of Adoption of the Budget and Tax Request.

EPS Distance Learning Room

September 27, 2022, 8:00 AM

President Lisa Welding called the 2022-2023 Budget Hearing to order at 8:00 a.m. Board Member present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle and Lisa Welding. Also Present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

Welding went over Policy #204.03 Public Hearing Comments, also informed everyone on the SPED Program (Child Find Law) requires Public Schools to serve all children in our school district, public and private ages from birth to 21 yrs.

Supt. Brockhaus presented the Board with the 2022-2023 Budget. The general Fund Request is $3,088,619.00 with a levy of 0.416848 and the Special Building Fund Request is $202,020.00 with a levy of 0.027265 which is a total tax asking of $3,290,639.00 with a total levy of 0.444113. President Welding encouraged questions or comments from the public and board members. Public comment was taken from the public. Welding closed the hearing at 8:23 a.m.

President Welding opened the Special Hearing to Set the Final Tax Request at 8:23 a.m. The General Fund Levy Request is 0.416848 and the Special Building Request is 0.027265 for a total Levy Request of 0.444113. Welding encouraged comments from the public and board members. Comment was taken from the public. The hearing closed at 8:24 a.m.

President Lisa Welding called the Special Board Meeting to order at 8:25 a.m. Board Member present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle and Lisa Welding. Also Present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance”.

Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room. School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and Elgin post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

In action items, Hinkle motioned and Beckman second to approve the 2022-23 district budget as presented, including tax asking of $3,290,639.00 (General Fund $3,088,619.00 and Special Building Fund $202,020.00). Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned and Busteed second to approve the district property tax levy request at 0.444113 (0.416848 General Fund and 0.027265 Building Fund) as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned to adjourn the meeting, Hinkle second. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:41 a.m.

The next regular meeting will be October 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: October 5, 2022

ZNEZ