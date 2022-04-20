Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

ITV Room

April 13, 2022 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff and Lisa Welding. Luke Hinkle was absent. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode seconded to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #5- Adopt the Agenda, #6- Financial Report, #7- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

AKRS Equip., Maintenance, $14.66; AMH, Transportation, $156.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $241.45; Arkfeld Lock & Security, Maintenance, $132.06; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $88.80; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $17.44; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $225.29, SpEd Expense, $351.14, SpEd Expense, $127.75; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $1,132.86; COR Therapuetic, ESSER Expense, $2,525.00; Crown Plaza Kearney, Admin Expense, $239.90; Dean’s Market, Instru Expense, $189.81, Instru Expense, $6.38, Maintenance, $82.20; Eakes, Maintenance, $667.52; ESU #8, $37,271.00, Instru Expense, $99.00, Title IIA Expense, $120.00, Instru Expense, $1,556.94; ESU #10, SpEd Expense, $292.50; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $136.38, Instru Expense, $21.03; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,942.28; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $68.42, Business Expense, $1,017.75; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $185.64, Instru Expense, $184.95; Floor Maintenance & Paper Supply, Maintenance, $76.08; GHA Technologies, ESSER Expense, $10,285.00; Graham Tire, Transportation, $663.36; GP Communications, Business Expense, $611.00; Grey House Publishing, Instru Expense, $495.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $2,137.73; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $168.48; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $119.04; JMC Inc., Business Expense, $3,028.08; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $15.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,385.46; Lichtenberg Tire Pros, Transportation, $531.81; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $525.67; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $373.83; Reimbursement, $1,047.00; TMS, Business Expense, $72.00; US Bank/World Strides, REAP Expense, $14,945.00; US Bank, $755.03; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $147.42; Verizon Business, Business Expense; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $292.91; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50

Total Board Bills: $87,012.55

April Payroll: $237,114.81

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $324,127.36

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In Committee Reports, the superintendent gave an update on the facilities committee report.

In the Principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reviewed the spring activities calendar. In the Supt. Report, Mr. Brockhaus gave an overview from the ESSA Visitation with the NDE and the External Visitation that was completed at the beginning of April. Also, gave an update on the MTSS program that will be implemented starting in the fall and mentioned the need for bus drivers.

In action items, Steve Busteed motioned, and Eric Beckman seconded to approve the trip to NYC/Washington DC. Vote 5-0 motioned carried.

Heithoff motioned and Bode seconded to approve the second reading of NSAB recommended policies: Policy 204.10 Agenda; 204.11 Meeting Minutes; 204.13 Virtual Conferencing During an Emergency; 702.02 Budget Planning, Preparation, and Schedules; 702.03 Budget Adoption Process; 702.03R1; 702.03 R2; 702.03 R3. Vote 5-0 motioned carried.

Bode motioned, Beckman second to approve the teacher contract for Amy Selting as Business teacher. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Michael Becker submitted his letter resignation. Heithoff thanked him for his years of service and dedication to the district and motioned to regrettably accept his resignation. Bode second. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned and Busteed second to accept the resignation of Allen Beckman with regret. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Heithoff second to approve the purchase of the Math Curriculum for $19,056.75. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Heithoff second to approve the purchase of new Senior Class Composite wall display from Displays4Sale for $6,911.62. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned and Beckman second to approve the 2022 Graduation list as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on extra duty assignments. This item was tabled until further information is received.

Heithoff motioned and Bode second to approve teacher requisitions for 2022. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Beckman second to approve the bid for $18,000 from Wes Stokes, Albion Livestock, to cement the North PreK parking lot and repair the Cinderella steps. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Busteed second to approve the bid for $4,532.26 from Cedar View Carpentry for replacement of elementary classroom windows. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on adding lights near the Cinderella steps and a spotlight for the Elgin Public Schools stone. This item was tabled until further information is received.

Beckman motioned, Busteed second to approve bid for water fountain in the cafeteria from KT Plumbing for $1,835.96. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Beckman second to approve bid for new back door to the kitchen from Schmitt Construction for $1,307.00. Vote 4-0, Bode abstained, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Bode seconded the motion to bid from Love Signs for $3,519.55 to the replace the Elgin Public Schools on the marquee sign and replace the stickers on the football scoreboard. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, the school board discussed the addition of Cross Country as an activity. Pope John School tabled the discussion at last month’s meeting until more information is received.

Motion by Bode second by Busteed to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 9:15 p.m.

The next meeting will held on Tuesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the ITV Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: April 20, 2022

ZNEZ