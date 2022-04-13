Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• March regular and special meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 100.81; Great Plains Communications, se, 53.62; APPEARA, su, 48.40; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; Brenda Reikofski, se, 156.00; Dean’s Market, su, 13.27; Eakes, su, 276.97; Ramada, travel, 371.80; Kristin Childers, travel & su, 510.43; Flenniken Plumbing & Heating, se, 75.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 228.97; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Prudential, retirement, 523.40; American Funds, retirement, 152.40; US Treasury, tax, 2434.62; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 843.38; Nebraska UC Fund, ins, 64.95; Payroll, 2468.98

Transfer to Police Fund: 15000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 1910.29

STREET: ERPPD, se, 924.79; Verizon Wireless, su, 44.10; Elgin One Stop, su, 25.15; Hometown Station, fuel, 406.16; Mitchell Equipment, equip, 4900.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 131.67; Payroll, 1324.65

WATER: ERPPD, se, 840.26; Great Plains Communications, se, 39.27; Verizon Wireless, su, 44.10; One Call Concepts, se, 4.36; NE Health Lab, se, 536.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 20.77; Comfort Inn, travel, 109.95; US Post Office, postage, 50.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 21.95; Payroll, 2649.28

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 738.58; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.53; One Call Concepts, se, 4.36; Comfort Inn, travel, 109.95; US Post Office, postage, 50.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 246.91; Payroll, 1014.82

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 163.40; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.72; APPEARA, su, 48.39; Travelers; RMD, ins, 2117.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 488.16

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; US Post Office, postage, 50.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5236.25; US Post Office, postage, 50.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 64.38; Applied Connective, su, 1945.15; In the Swim, su, 2199.90; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.02; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 5.95; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 381.24; Applied Connective, su, 1945.15; Nelson Tree Service, se, 475.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 53.85; Payroll, 309.82

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 64.15; Great Plains Communications, se, 117.07; Amazon, bks, 869.32; Applied Connective, su, 4939.75; Brian Beckman, se, 1800.00; Barbara Bode, mileage, 18.72; Black Hills Energy, se, 120.39; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Precision Repair, se, 130.77; Quick Med Claims, su, 225.23

• Special designated liquor license for put-put golf event Friday, June 17th

• Suspend reading of ordinance 666 the three different days

• Ordinance 666 – Modification of trash and garbage pickup rates

• Sign rental agreement with St. Boniface Ball Diamond Association for ball fields

• Entered into Closed Session at 7:54 p.m.

• Reconvened to Open Session at 8:27 p.m.

• Offer full-time maintenance position to Bradley Bode

The following agenda items were discussed:

• No new pool applications

• Dust blowing from One Stop parking lot

• Move forward on lien for unpaid mowing services

• Dumpsters confirmed for community clean-up day April 28th

• Library addition is being framed

• Opening park bathhouse

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:40 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: April 13, 2022

