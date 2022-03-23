Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS ITV Room

March 14, 2022 6:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular March Meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Principal Greg Wemhoff and Supt. Mike Brockhaus. Absent was Todd Heithoff.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Luke Hinkle motioned and Steve Busteed second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

Total itemized bills detailed in financial report.

Total Board Bills: $54,845.86

March Payroll: $247,367.65

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $302,213.51

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Todd Heithoff arrived at the meeting at 6:35 p.m.

In Committee Reports Americanism Committee reported that they met earlier this evening to review the checklist. They will meet again in October allowing time for public input. Buildings and Grounds Committee reported they will do a walk thru before next meeting.

Michael Becker gave the AD report for winter sports.

Principal Wemhoff reported on MAPS testing, ALICAP Visit, and upcoming calendar events.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on the conferences he has attended regarding legislative issues, reported that we are participating in a Backpack program, and putting together information on an External Visitation in April.

In action items, Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve on 1st reading of NASB recommended policies: Policy 204.10 Agenda; 204.11 Meeting Minutes; 204.13 Virtual Conferencing During an Emergency; 702.02 Budget Planning, Preparation, and Schedules; 702.03 Budget Adoption Process; 702.03 R1; 702.03 R2; 702.03 R3;. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve 2nd reading NASB recommended policies: Certified Employee Evaluation Policy 406.08. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Luke Hinkle motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the waiving of first reading for the purpose of adopting Policy 203.09 Tentative Agenda Calendar. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Eric Beckman motioned and Steve Busteed second to approve the second reading of Policy 203.09 Tentative Agenda Calendar. Vote 6-0, motioned carried.

Steve Busteed motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the teaching contract of Briley Eischeid for 2022-23 school year for Art. Vote 6-0, motioned carried.

Ron Bode motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the teaching contract of Gabrielle Williams for 2022-23 in the SPED department. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned and Eric Beckman seconded to regrettably accept the resignation of Mrs. Krista Kravig. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Hinkle second to approve the offering of teacher contracts to the current staff for the 2022-23 school year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned and Busteed second to approve purchase of paper for 2022-23 school year in the amount of approximately 5,096.02. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Bode second to approve the technology purchases requisition as presented in the amount of approximately $52,698.60. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned and Hinkle second to approve of sale/disposal of surplus items but not including iPads. Vote 6-0, motioned carried.

Heithoff motioned and Bode second to approve school transportation for the Music Boosters to the Orpheum Theater May 15. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Heithoff second to approve Cross Country as a Wolfpack Activity. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned and Beckman second to approve purchase of Freezer with a price up to $8,430.20. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Motion by Busteed, second by Beckman to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:58 p.m.

The next meeting will held on April 13, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the Elgin Public School ITV room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: March 23, 2022

