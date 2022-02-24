Proceedings- District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

February 9, 2022 6:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular February Meeting to order at 6:31 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

AMH, Transportation, $156.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $390.45; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $206.83, SpEd Expense, $433.93, SpEd Expense, $341.58; COR Therapuetic, ESSER Expense, $2,875.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $96.00; Eakes, Maintenance, $823.06; ESU #8, $37,324.70, Title IIA Expense, $324.50; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $207.55; Elgin One Stop. Transportation, $2,250.58; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $447.50, Business Expense, $1,004.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $167.99, Instru Expense, $129.54; GP Communications, Business Expense, $612.22; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,115.97; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $189.36; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $119.04; Junior Library Guild, Instru Expense, $710.00; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, $328.80; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $15.00; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $158.16; NASB, Admin Expense, $75.00, Board Expense, $3,630.00; Nebraska Dept. of Education, SpEd Expense, $60.00; NRCSA, Admin Expense, $210.00; Newsela, ESSER Expense, $1,580.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; OneSourcem Business Expense, $33.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $758.97; Really Good Stuff, Instru Expense, $15.84; Reimbursement, $1,539.80; TMS, Business Expense, $72.00; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $363.52; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50

Total Board Bills: $59,009.89

February Payroll: $233,747.80

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $292,757.69

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Committee assignments were distributed to the board members.

In the principal’s report, Principal Wemhoff reported on the past month’s activities and upcoming activities. The elementary math program will be using Expressions for math curriculum next year. On-site training will be arranged for the elementary teachers. The Annual Safety Review was distributed for the board to review.

Supt. Brockhaus reported that the Gator has been delivered. The Jr. class trip will be finalized soon for those vaccinated students. A facebook page has been created and information will be sent out in the March newsletter.

In action items, Luke Hinkle motioned and Steve Busteed second to approve on 2nd reading Policy 201.02 – Board Membership – Elections and Appointments; Policy 201.05 – Term of Office; Policy 201.06 – Vacancies Policy. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Eric Beckman second to approve on 1st reading Policy 406.08 Certified Employee Evaluation Policy. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Supt. Brockhaus presented a Teacher Evaluation Tool that will be used in the future. Bode motioned, Hinkle second to approve the Teacher Evaluation Tool. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Principal Wemhoff’s new 2-year contract was presented. Heithoff motioned, Steve Busteed second to amend the principal contract to read “The Principal may use up to three (3) days of his annual sick leave (if available) to attend funerals for friends or relatives not in the immediate family and five (5) days of annual sick leave (if available) to attend funerals for immediate family.” Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned, Beckman second to correct the dates on the principal’s contract to read 2022-2023 and 2023-24 school years. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Beckman second to approve the principal’s contract for Greg Wemhoff for 2022-2023 with a salary of $98,747.10 and 2023-2024 with a salary of $101,413.17. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

The board reviewed the 2022-23 school calendar. Busteed motioned, Hinkle second to approve 2022-23 school calendar. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Beckman second to approve Court Floors to refinish both gym floors at a cost of $2,780.00. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Bode second to approve the early retirement application and resignation and thanking her for her 23 years of service to Elgin Public Schools. Voting yes were Beckman, Bode, Busteed, Hinkle, and Welding. Heithoff abstained from voting. Vote 5-0 with 1 abstention. Motion carried.

In discussion items, the yearly schedule of the board agenda items was reviewed. It will be presented for approval at the March meeting. President Welding reminded the board of upcoming workshops.

Motion by Hinkle and second by Busteed to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:48 p.m.

The next meeting will held on March 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: February 16, 2022

ZNEZ