Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular July Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

July 13, 2021, 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the Regular July Board Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Lisa Welding motioned, Luke Hinkle second to excuse Todd Heithoff from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

AKRS Equipment, Transportation, $299.36; AMH, Transportation, $145.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $244.16; Blue Cross Blue Shield of NE, Non-Program Expense, $4,232.26; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $48.87, Maintenance, $229.98; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $439.18, SpEd Expense, $438.70; Central Valley Ag, Maintenance, $79.43; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $944.56; Cordell’s ATV Repair, Maintenance, $42.59; Court Floors, Maintenance, $2,880.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $63.45, Board Expense, $17.98; EAI Education, Instru Expense, $101.90; Eakes, Maintenance, $86.48; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $593.02; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $280.75; Elgin Pharmacy, Instru Expense, $46.80; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $60.13; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $15.00; FES, Business Expense, $1,383.00; Fun Express, Instru Expense, $135.83; GP Communications, Business Expense, $877.17; Hometown Station, Transportation, $194.69; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $96.00; JAYMAR Forms Printing, Business Expense, $169.09; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $15.00; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $192.00; Leifeld Hardware, Maintenance, $72.00; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, $657.60; McGraw-Hill, Instru Expense, $174.87; MARC, Maintenance, $1,092.74; NASCO, Instru Expense, $1,274.03; Nationwide Insurance, Board Expense, $100.00; NASB, Admin Expense, $75.00; NRCSA, Board Expense, $850.00; NE State Fire Marshal Boiler, Maintenance, $144.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $115.20; Reimbursement, $1,858.59; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $3,220.65; Software Unlimited, Business Expense, $6,595.00; Teacher Direct, Instru Expense, $64.12; Teacher Synergy, Instru Expense, $1,899.00; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $280.75; TMS, Business Expense, $54.00; Vanis, Sue, Business Expense, $500.00; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $94.57; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $435.18; Winners’ Circle, Board Expense, $30.36

Total Board Bills: $33,940.04

July Payroll: $212,752.07

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $246,692.11

President Busteed called the public hearing to order for Student Fees Policy, 504.19 at 7:32 p.m. The board reviewed the Student Fees Policy. There was no comment from the public. Hearing adjourned at 7:38 p.m.

President Busteed opened the public hearing for Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20 at 7:38 p.m. The board reviewed the policy and there was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 7:45 p.m.

The public hearing for Parent Involvement Policy, 1005.03 was opened by President Busteed at 7:45 p.m. The board reviewed the policy and there was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 7:51 p.m.

The board reviewed the Health & Wellness Policy 508.13. The hearing opened at 7:51 p.m. and closed and 7:56 p.m. with no public comment.

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There were no correspondence or committee reports.

In the principal›s report, reported on summer school and preparations for the coming school year.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on beginning budget preparations and updating the summer projects. Work continues on math and science curriculum.

In action items, Welding motioned and Hinkle second to approve the Student Fees Policy, 504.19 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned Eric Beckman second to approve Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Bode second to approve parent involvement policy, 1005.03 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Hinkle second to approve the health and wellness policy 508.13 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned and Welding second to approve 1st reading of NASB recommended 103.00 Equal Educational Opportunity; 203.01 Board Organizational Meeting; 402.01 Equal Opportunity Employment; 402.15 Staff Conduct with Students (Board decides to approve this or keep the current policy); 404.06 Harassment; 501.00 Objectives for Equal Educational Opportunities for Students; 501.01 Educational Equity; 504.18 Harassment; 603.01 Curriculum Development; 607.10 Classroom Environment. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned and Hinkle second to approve purchase of cell phone booster upgrade in the gym building from Applied Connective Technologies in the amount of $3,099.05. Voting aye were Bode, Busteed, Hinkle, and Welding. No nay votes. Beckman abstained from voting. Motion carried.

Welding motioned, Beckman second to approve 2021-22 board goals as revised. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Beckman second to approve extra duty assignments for 2021-22. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned and Bode second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:53 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be August 10, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: July 21, 2021

