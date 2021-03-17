Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Lunchroom

March 10, 2021 6:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular March Meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Principal Greg Wemhoff and Supt. Mike Brockhaus.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Lisa Welding motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $228.82; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $49.20, Maintenance, $50.00; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $189.40; COR Therapeutic Services, Instru Expense, $2,134.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $773.75, SpEd Expense, $613.70; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $83.10; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,061.03; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $28,778.00, Instru Expense, $20.00, Instru Expense, $98.50; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $100.81, Instru Expense, $17.38, Transportation, $179.98; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,974.14, Instru Expense, $34.06; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $105.47, Business Expense, $993.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $380.47; Graham Tire, Transportation, $1,236.47; GP Communications, Business Expense, $674.76; Hometown Station, Transportation, $381.03; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $373.58; JMC Student Information System, Business Expense, $3,263.88; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $30.00; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $1,728.00; Ken’s Trailer, Maintenance, $117.70; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $220.70; MARC, Maintenance, $359.67; NASB, Admin Expense, $65.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; Onesource, Business Expense, $63.00; Reimbursement, $1,406.84; TMS, Business Expense, $56.70; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $89.69; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $276.68; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $170.75

Total Board Bills: $48,478.76

March Payroll: $238,095.50

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $286,574.26

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Michael Becker gave the AD report for winter sports and preliminary numbers for spring sports.

Principal Wemhoff reported on MAPS testing and upcoming calendar events.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on the safety visit and summer projects.

In action items, Welding motioned, Luke Hinkle seconded to regrettably accept the resignation of Mrs. Kim Zwingman. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Ron Bode seconded to accept the resignation of Ms. Haley Guenther with regret. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Eric Beckman second to approve the teaching contract of Jenna Lordemann for 2021-22 in the SPED department. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Bode second to approve the offering of teacher contracts to the current staff for the 2021-22 school year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Heithoff second to approve the technology purchases requisition as presented in the amount of approximately $45,659. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the electrician bids for the electrical work to be completed for the bleachers on the stage. The item was tabled until further information can be obtained.

Discussion was held on summer projects and locking the football field main gates to keep vehicles out.

Motion by Welding, second by Hinkle to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:20 p.m.

The next meeting will held on April 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the lunchroom at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

ZNEZ