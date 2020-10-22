Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Cafeteria

October 14, 2020 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular school board meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Doug Jones, Steve Busteed, Ron Bode, Todd Heithoff, Lisa Welding, and Stan Heithoff. Also present was Principal Greg Wemhoff and Supt. Mike Brockhaus.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

President Busteed opened the hearing at 7:31 p.m. for the Acceptable Use and Internet Safety Policy for the Computer/Internet Network #606.06. Board members reviewed the policy. There being no further comments, the hearing was closed at 7:37 p.m.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Lisa Welding second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $319.88; Arkfeld Lock & Security, Maintenance, $1,442.45; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $134.20, Instru Expense, $39.41; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $7.96; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $156.60, SpEd Expense, $81.25; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $3,177.28; Dean’s Market, Maintenance,$91.13, Instru Expense, $113.24, Instru Expense, $123.02; Double D Portable Restrooms, Maintenance, $350.00; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,392.51; Elgin Body & Glass, Transportation, $1,068.07; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $310.50; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $282.11, Instru Expense, $38.31; Elgin Pharmacy, Maintenance, $2.93; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $57.37, Business Expense, $993.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $177.88; Flinn Scientific, Maintenance, $58.90; Good Life Counseling and Support, Instru Expense, $1,659.55; Gopher, Instru Expense, $166.37; GP Communications, Business Expense, $439.71; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,909.55; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $73.60; Island Supply. Instru Expense, $152.90; Jonny Dodge. Transportation, $529.56; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $2,798.50; Kallhoff Electric, Maintenance, $412.65; Koinzan Enterprises, Maintenance, $314.66; McGraw-Hill, Instru Expense, $1,109.94; MARC, Maintenance, $504.05; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $155.38; NASB, Admin Expense, $345.00; NCSA, Admin Expense, $250.00; NECC, Instru Expense, $216.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00, Maintenance, $497.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $41.00; Rassmussen Mechanical, Maintenance, $260.00; Reimbursement, $105.87; Safe N Secure, Maintenance, $3,529.44; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $51.99; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $218.25; Threshold, Business Expense, $208.03; TMS, Business Expense, $48.60; TruMark Athletics, Maintenance, $477.00; University of Nebraska- Lincoln, High Ability Learners, $65.00; US Bank, $2,641.03; Verizon Business, Business Expense. $85.97; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $249.44

Total Board Bills: $30,033.54

October Payroll: $244,014.04

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $274,047.58

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff shared school activities and the upcoming calendar. He also shared that the multicultural report forms have been given to teachers. Parent-Teacher conferences went well and homecoming week was successful.

In the supt. report, Mr. Brockhaus gave a covid-19 update and reported that all employees and board members have completed Title IX training. Seniors took ACT test on Sept. 22.

In action items, Stan Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve a replacement teacher contract for Deb Jones for 2020-21. Vote Bode, Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, and Lisa Welding voted aye. Doug Jones abstained. Motion carried, vote 5-0 with 1 abstention.

Bode motioned, Jones second to vote for Michelle Reikofski for NASB Region 17 board member. Vote 6-0, motion carried

Welding motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve Equal Educational Opportunity Policy 103.00; Educational and Operational Planning Policy 104.00: Special Board Meetings Policy 204.02; Meeting Notice Policy 204.07; Meeting Minutes Policy 204.11; Equal Opportunity Employment Policy 402.01; Staff Conduct with Students Policy 402.15; Abuse of Students by School District Employees Policy 403.03; Harassment Policy 404.06; Employee Conduct and Appearance Policy 405.00; Objectives for Equal Educational Opportunities for Students Policy 501.00; Student Conduct Policy 504.03; Hazing, Initiation, Secret Societies, or Gang Activities Policy 504.14; Harassment Policy 504.18; Bullying Prevention Policy 504.20; Dating Violence Prevention Policy 504.21; Suspension and Expulsion of Students Policy 505.03; Individualized Education Program and Family Services Plan Policy 612.05; Budget Adoption Process Policy 702.03; Live Broadcast or Videotaping Policy 1004.03 on 1st reading. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Wellness Policy 508.13 was reviewed and revised. Welding motioned, Bode second to approve Wellness Policy 508.13 on 1st reading. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on building projects and continuing to have all staff and students masked up until further notice.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM at the EPS cafeteria.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Stan Heithoff and seconded by Bode. Vote 6-0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 8:18 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: October 21, 2020

