Proceedings-Bartlett Village Board

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

EMERGENCY VILLAGE

BOARD MEETING

28 OCTOBER 2022

The Village of Bartlett board meet at 7:30 p.m. on October 28, 2022, in an Emergency Session. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairperson Plugge. Members present were, Reiter, Plugge, Einspahr, and Nichols. . Absent: Williamson. Also, present: Jerry Koinzan, Donna Sears, Paul Nordhues and Vicki Vannier, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Vice-Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

The item of discussion was located at: Original Township, Block 3; Lots 7,8,9 minus 40” on the north side of lot 9.

There has been interest in purchasing the lots to build a building and start a business on the location. Discussion followed about the price of the lots. Chairman Williamson arrive at 7:42 p.m. He answered questions from the board. It was moved by Reiter, seconded by Nichols to set a selling price of $4,950 for the combination of lots 7,8,9 as described above. Roll call vote: Yes—Reiter, Nichols, Plugge, Plugge, Williamson. No: None. Absent: None Abstained: None. Motion carried. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pass a Resolution stating that the land was for sale and anyone who wished to bid on the lots were to notify D. Williamson. Roll call vote: Yes—Reiter, Nichols, Plugge, Plugge, Williamson. No: None. Absent: None Abstained: None. Motion carried

There was a motion by Reiter, seconded by Einspahr to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The meeting was adjourned at 8:55 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, November 14, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 28th day of October 2022

PUBLISH: November 2, 2022

