Proceedings-Bartlett Village Board

By
Lynell Morgan
-

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

EMERGENCY VILLAGE

BOARD MEETING

28 OCTOBER 2022

The Village of Bartlett board meet at 7:30  p.m. on October 28, 2022, in an Emergency Session.  The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St.  The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairperson Plugge.  Members present were, Reiter, Plugge, Einspahr, and Nichols.  .  Absent:  Williamson.  Also, present:  Jerry Koinzan, Donna Sears, Paul Nordhues and  Vicki Vannier, village clerk.  Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at:  Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office.  Vice-Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

The  item of discussion was located at:  Original Township, Block 3; Lots 7,8,9 minus 40” on the north side of lot 9.

There has been interest in purchasing the lots to build a building and start a business on the location.  Discussion followed about the price of the lots.  Chairman Williamson arrive at 7:42 p.m.  He answered questions from the board.  It was moved by Reiter, seconded by Nichols to set a selling price of $4,950 for the combination of lots 7,8,9 as described above.  Roll call vote:  Yes—Reiter, Nichols, Plugge, Plugge, Williamson.  No:  None.  Absent:  None   Abstained:  None.  Motion carried.  It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pass a Resolution stating that the land was for sale and anyone who wished to bid on the lots were to notify D. Williamson.  Roll call vote:  Yes—Reiter, Nichols, Plugge, Plugge, Williamson.  No:  None.  Absent:  None   Abstained:  None.  Motion carried

There was a motion by Reiter, seconded by Einspahr to adjourn the meeting.   Motion carried.  The meeting was adjourned at 8:55 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, November 14, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 28th day of October 2022

PUBLISH: November 2, 2022

