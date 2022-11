Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

November 7th, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Open meeting. Approved agenda and minutes of 11-01-2022 BOC Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed. Sheriff Fee Report, Clerk of the District Court Report, Treasurer Fund Balance Report and Treasurer Miscellaneous Revenue Report for September were reviewed.

Approve payroll claims.

Pledge Collateral was reviewed. Approved the following vendor claims:

General: JOSEPH ABLER ex 42.28; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 17,590.88; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 150.00; ANTELOPE CO SHERIFF ex 1,418.63; APPEARA ex 34.70; AXON ENTERPRISE ex 180.82; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 524.58; BCBS ins 73,340.68; BOMGAARS ex 223.56; BOMGAARS ex 18.94; DEBORAH BRANSTITER ex 4.92; CARHART LUMBER ex 40.99; CASEYS ex 548.37; CITY OF NELIGH ut 3,176.14; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ut 250.00; CLEARFLY COMMS ut 154.69; CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT ex 72.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING ex 947.70; JUDITH COLE ps 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 228.19; CORNER SVC/TIRE ex 52.54; CROWNE PLAZA KEARNEY ex 374.85; CUBBYS ex 867.28; DAS STATE ACCTG ex 999.68; DEANS MARKET ex 246.12; DUSTYS ex 502.25; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS ex 444.40; ELECTION SYSTEMS/SOFTWARE ex 8,527.14; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 279.85; ELGIN REVIEW ex 1,335.04; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 423.33; EMBASSY SUITES HOTELS LA VISTA ex 302.40; FAIRFIELD INN/SUITES ex 329.85; FED W/H tax 10,027.96; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ex 1,045.82; FLOOR MAINTENANCE ex 423.18; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 339.11; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; LYLE HART ex 200.00; HI-WAY MART ex 58.25; HOLIDAY INN ex 299.90; JACKS UNIFORMS/EQUIP ex 332.99; KNOX CO TREAS ex 2,363.48; LANCASTER CO COURT ex 19.97; LIBERTY NATIONAL ins 117.51; WILLETTA LINDSAY ex 10.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE ins 148.83; MENARDS ex 213.74; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 46.00; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 3,097.14; MR S’S ex 421.49; NACO ex 5,640.52; NEBR ASSESSOR ASSN ex 25.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 5,061.71; NEBR HEALTH/HUMAN SVCS ex 180.00; NEBR LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAIN CENT ex 291.00; NEBR SHERIFFS ASSOC ex 200.00; VSP-NACO VISION ins 579.08; NCPPD ut 33.55; NSBA ex 50.00; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL ex 160.00; OLD MILL SALES/ REPAIR ex 1,050.00; LISA PAYNE ex 216.29; PETTY CASH (CO DIST COURT) ex 238.89; PETTY CASH (CO SHERIFF) ex 24.70; PINNACLE BANK ex 291.58; PITZER DIGITAL ex 336.06; QUILL CORP ex 67.39; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 667.84; SMPC ex 1,044.00; SOC SEC 23,591.82; BRITTANY SPIEKER ex 179.00; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,130.09; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO ins 285.92; LISA WELDING ex 134.45; BRIEANN WERNER ex 120.22; SHERYL CASAS ex 50.00; JONNY DODGE ex 995.60; N&B GAS ex 60.00; DAVID SCHMITT ex 112.70; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 300,000.00; Payroll: 120,864.23

Road/Bridge: AG/INDUSTRIAL EQUIP ex 160.00; AKRS ex 839.03; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 13,091.11; FIRSTNET, AT&T MOBILITY ut 83.04; B’S ENTERPRISES ex 2,839.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 250.89; BCBS ins 36,538.10; BOMGAARS ex 1,525.76; BRYANT HOME COMFORT ex 95.00; CITY OF TILDEN ut 87.29; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 18.00; CONSTELLATION ut 22.16; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SVCS ex 527.70; CUBBYS ex 861.27; DUSTYS ex 84.83; ELGIN BODY/GLASS ex 60.00; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 4.68; EMME SAND/GRAVEL ex 22,860.08; FARMERS PRIDE ex 29,346.58; FED W/H tax 9,196.63; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 233.33; MATT FRIEND TRUCK EQUIP ex 49.23; FRONTIER COMM ut 290.20; G I TRAILER ex 242.88; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 267.08; HOMETOWN STATION ex 20.10; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING ex 228.16; JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 1,298.75; JOHN DEERE CREDIT ex 53,151.63; KAYTON INTERNATIONAL ex 2,500.00; LAMMERS TRAILER REPAIR ex 262.35; LAWSON PRODS ex 97.42; LAZY T TIRE/IMP ex 3,528.19; LIBERTY NATIONAL ins 235.77; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE ins 65.22; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 261.15; MR S’S ex 809.85; MURPHY TRACTOR-POWER PLAN ex 6,447.51; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT PMT CENTER ex 153.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,339.03; NPPD ut 50.31; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 139.46; VSP-NACO VISION ins 298.36; NCPPD ut 167.35; NNTC ut 74.06; ORVALS AUTO SVC ex 472.70; POLLOCK REDI MIX ex 27,965.66; RAZOR TRACKING ex 950.00; RDO TRUCK CENTER ex 264.03; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY/SUPPLY ex 1,366.96; ROSE EQUIP ex 1,125.00; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 263.01; RYANS TRUCK/TRACTOR ex 129.37; SAPP BROTHER PETROLEUM ex 6,780.19; WEX BANK ex 776.51; SOC SEC 18,591.42; SPUD CONSTRUCTION ex 75,000.00; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 94.79; ULINE SHIPPING SUPPLY SPECIALISTS ex 415.93; VERIZON WIRELESS ut 83.03; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK ut 53.50; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 67.75; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO ins 277.90; WELDON PARTS NORFOLK ex 428.78; ERPPD ut 570.64; Payroll: 92,620.80

County Visitor Promotion Fund: NELIGH-OAKDALE TEAMMATES ex 350.00;

Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 342.80;

Disaster 2019 Flood: JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 1,883.75;

Law Enforcement Center: AMH FAMILY PRACTICE ex 314.00; BOB BARKER CO ex 665.72; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 7,307.42; CULLIGAN ex 78.25; DANKO EMERGENCY EQUIP ex 7,837.06; ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS ex 571.50; HEARTLAND COUNSELING SVCS ex 1,510.00; HILAND DAIRY ex 637.35; MERIT MECHANICAL ex 172.50; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL ex 95.00; ULINE SHIPPING SUPPLY SPECIALISTS ex 748.77; WANEK PHARMACY ex 760.54;

Commissary: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 250.40; CHARM-TEX ex 321.80; KEEFE SUPPLY CO ex 403.20; NEBR POPCORN SALES ex 99.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 964.83; PITZER DIGITAL ex 40.00.

Zoning Administrator no report. Zoning Permit Report,

Road Superintendent Report: Approved first responder policy; approved eight (8) underground permits, tabled one access permit.

Met in executive session to discuss legal representation.

Met with representatives from Congressman Adrian Smith’s Office.

Approved First Concord Non-Discrimination participation.

Approved Insurance changes for 2023.

Approved two (2) improvement grants, and one (1) promotional grant. Denied one (1) improvement grant. Returned one improvement grant for clarification. Approved holding improvement grant payments until fund balance is greater than $5,000.00.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: November 16, 2022

