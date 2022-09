By

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

September 1st, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda.

Discussion of budget and corresponding levy.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: September 7, 2022

ZNEZ