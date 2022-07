Proceedings- Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 28th, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Open meeting. Approved agenda and minutes of 6-14-2022 and 6-21-2022 BOC Meeting, and 6-14-2022 BOE Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Approved vendor claims:

General: AMH FAMILY PRACTICE ex 156.00; APPEARA ex 34.81; APPLIED CONN TECH ut 1,916.00; BEAR GRAPHICS ex 447.87; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 477.31; BOMGAARS ex 314.79; BOYD’S NETWORK SOL ex 330.00; CASEYS ex 143.30; CITY OF NELIGH ut 3,824.08; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ex 250.00; THE COUNCIL HOLDING CO ex 200.00; COUNTRY INN/SUITES ex 412.00; DAS STATE ACCTG ex 1,276.00; DECKED ex 1,719.99; DOERR & KLEIN ex 1,117.20; EAKES OFFICE SOL ex 416.40; JAMES EGLEY ex 100.00; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 1,459.95; DANIEL FULLNER ex 167.55; HEARTLAND FIRE PROTECTION ex 305.00; IOWA PRISON IND ex 155.80; JACK’S UNIFORMS/EQUIP ex 156.89; JONNY DODGE ex 38,855.00; KIESLER POLICE SUPPLY ex 284.05; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 1,177.68; MADISON CO DIST COURT ex 100.00; MADISON CO SHERIFF ex 56.92; MODERN IMAGING SOL ex 989.40; NEBR POPCORN SALES ex 132.00; ODP BUSINESS SOL ex 1,603.70; VALORIE OLSON ex 100.00; PITZER DIGITAL ex 1,125.00; QUILL CORP ex 255.80; RIXSTINE RECOGNITION ex 142.36; SANNE REPAIR ex 1,294.00; SCHROEDER LAND SURVEYING ex 575.00; BRITTANY SPIEKER ex 184.94; DANIEL STURGIS ex 100.00; THE TILDEN CITIZEN ex 1,320.00; ULINE SHIPPING SUPPLY ex 2,823.99; VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS ex 97.00; 319 GRAPHICS/T’S ex 1,001.00; BEAR GRAPHICS ex 1,124.30; CENTEC CAST METAL PRODS ex 1,133.57; EAKES OFFICE SOL ex 204.38; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 1,177.68; BRITE ex 43,676.00;

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 359.88; B’S ENTERPRISES ex 1,520.00; BAZILE AGGREGATE ex 335.35; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 260.90; BOMGAARS ex 1,391.64; CITY OF NELIGH ut 10.00; CORDELL’S ATV REPAIR ex 152.68; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 5,067.72; FARMER’S PRIDE ex 46,643.66; FRONTIER COMM ut 267.77; G I TRAILER ex 192.37; LYLE HART ex 200.00; JOEL SINCLAIR ex 91,502.04; JEO CONSULTING ex 5,970.00; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 10,775.44; NMC EXCHANGE ex 25,472.62; NCPPD ut 171.54; ORVAL’S AUTO SVC ex 62.00; RAZOR TRACKING ex 925.00; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 8,089.68; WEX BANK ex 89.62; SWITZER WELDING ex 252.00; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 65.75; POLLOCK REDI MIX ex 23,176.12;

Law Enforcement: AXON ENTERPRISE ex 3,450.00; BECKMAN LUMBER ex 5,500.00; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 3,688.82; APRIL CURTISS ex 75.00; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL ex 115.00; WANEK PHARMACY ex 88.74;

Commissary: BOB BARKER CO ex 139.59; BOMGAARS ex 44.66; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 132.37;

America Recovery Plan Act: CHARLES HENERY ex 2,500.00.

Zoning administer report. Approved administrative plat. Tabled second administrative plat.

Road Superintendent Report: absent – held all activity.

Tabled NCDHD appointment, and Escrow Fund discussion.

Approved rehire at law enforcement center.

Met as BOE. Held CUP public hearing.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 6, 2022

ZNEZ