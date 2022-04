Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

April 5, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the March 8, 2022 Commissioner Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed. Monthly Zoning Permit Report and Clerk of the District Court Report was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved one (1) administrative plat. Will advertise for update of Comprehensive Plan.

Authorized clerk to advertise for bids on Micro-surfacing Projects.

Authorized Highway Superintendent to study 844.5 Road for closing.

Quarterly jail inspection completed.

Road Superintendent Report: approved one (1) oversize permits, three (3) access permits, one (1) underground permit. Approved rehires for seasonal help.

Tabled discussion on shed and furnace.

Approved resolution regarding obstruction in 848th Road.

Approved NPAIT Resolution.

Approved liquor license.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: April 13, 2022

