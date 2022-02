Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

February 1st, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the January 11th, 2022 Commissioner Meetings & January 4th, 2022 Board of Equalization Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report. Appointed 3 members to Planning Commissioner and 2 members to Board of Adjustments.

Set 2022 Wellness Clinic for April 26th.

Interviewed applicants for Weed Authority Board. Made appointment to Weed Authority Board.

Opened bids and accepted low bid pending verification of numbers – Ashfalls North

Approved two (2) promotional grants and one (1) improvement grant.

Road Superintendent Report: tabled resolutions, and interlocal agreements. Discussion of motor grader

Public hearing. Denied closing 848th Road. Tabled obstruction in ROW resolution.

Met with insurance consultant regarding proposals for County benefits/insurance.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

