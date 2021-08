Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 10th, 2021

Chairman opened meeting.

Approved agenda. Minutes of 08-03-2021 BOC meeting were approved.

Pledge Collateral and correspondence was reviewed. July fee reports from CDC, Treasurer, Sheriff were reviewed. Heard report from Grounds and Maintenance.

Review of claims. Approved Payroll.

Approved Township Claims.

Zoning administrator –Planning and Zoning meeting scheduled in a couple of weeks. CUP for truss construction business is in the works.

Approved redistricting contract with UNO.

Bat mitigation – approved bat mitigation proposal from United Bat Control.

Approve 2021 office inventories, including striking property.

Tabled 150th Anniversary Resolution and striking of delinquent pp taxes.

Road Superintendent Report – approved access and oversize load permit. Postponed accepting or denying 2021 Pavement project bid.

Budget discussion. Set budget hearing for August 31st at 6:00 PM.

Met in executive session regarding personnel.

Approved vendor claims:

General: AFLAC, ins 1,076.33; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 14,957.86; ANTELOPE CO COURT, ex 170.00; ANTELOPE CO SHERIFF, ex 40.34; APPEARA, ex 32.10; APPLIED CONN TECH, ex 335.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 282.18; BCBS, ins 61,297.12; BOB BARKER CO, ex 79.98; BOMGAARS, ex 544.86; MARCY BROWN, ex 66.80; DEAN BROWN, ps 25.00; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF, ex 22.01; CARHART LUMBER, ex 69.99; CARNEY LAW, ex 3,216.62; CASEYS, ex 466.42; CITY OF ELGIN-RECY, ut 2,750.00; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 4,416.22; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY, ut 322.00; CLEARFLY COMMS, ut 153.63; CLERK OF THE DIST COURT, ex 385.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING, ex 192.00; JUDITH COLE, ps 10.00; CORNER SERVICE/TIRE, ex 551.00; BRYAN CORNETT, ex 190.00; CUBBYS, ex 1,170.68; DAS STATE ACCTG, ex 562.68; DOERR & KLEIN, ex 1,661.50; DUSTYS, ex 506.04; EAKES OFFICE SOL, ex 37.34; EGLEY, FULLNER, MONTAG, MORLAND & E, ex 461.17; JAMES EGLEY, ex 66.80; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 300.25; ELGIN REVIEW, ex 556.23; ELITE OFFICE PRODS, ex 362.09; FED WITHHOLDING, tax 9,006.84; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ex 1,020.82; GREAT PLAINS COMMS, ut 411.64; DARRELL HAMILTON, ps 11.00; HI-WAY MART, ex 56.70; NADENE HUGHES, ps 14.00; JACK’S UNIFORMS/EQUIP, ex 287.24; K&M REPORTING, ex 50.00; BOB KRUTZ, ex 31.36; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 91.20; MADISON CO DIST COURT, ex 50.00; MADISON CO SHERIFF, ex 23.01; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 98.60; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS, ex 76.00; DAVID MILLER, ex 11.20; MIPS, ex 2,890.54; NACO, ex 400.00; NATIONAL PRESTO INDS, ex 89.99; NE U C FUND, ins 420.88; NE DEPT OF REV, tax 4,222.57; NE HEALTH/ HUMAN SVCS, ex 348.00; NE LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAIN CENT, ex 828.00; NELIGH POSTMASTER, ex 150.00; NETCOM, ex 40.00; VSP-NACO VISION, ins 502.39; OFFICE DEPOT, ex 379.72; ONE OFFICE SOLUTION, ex 155.63; PHYLLIS PERDEW, ex 11.20; PETTY CASH (CO CLERK), ex 22.00; PINNACLE BANK, ex 164.75; PITZER DIGITAL, ex 560.74; PLATTE VALLEY COMM, ex 63.38; QUILL CORP, ex 23.49; KURT RAKOW, ex 16.80; JANICE RIDDER, ps 10.00; CAROLINE SIEMS, ps 25.00; WEX BANK, ex 107.55; SOCIAL SECURITY 20,637.72; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 1,130.35; RYAN STOVER, ex 91.80; CHUCK THIEMANN, ex 60.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 12.46; THE TILDEN CITIZEN, ex 136.00; ULINE SHIPPING SUPPLY SPECIALISTS, ex 1,558.97; UNIV OF NE-LINCOLN, ut 45.04; US CELL, ut 610.28; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 349.12; BONITA WELKE, ps 22.00; GREG WORTMAN, ex 33.60; QUILL CORP, ex 56.98; ANTELOPE CO TREAS, ex 400,000.00; PAYROLL 105,288.12

Road/Bridge: AKRS, ex 37.05; AFLAC, ins 276.97; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 12,621.41; AUTOMATED DAIRY SPECIALIST, ex 20.00; B’S ENTERPRISES, ex 6,940.00; BAZILE AGGREGATE CO, ex 16,412.08; BAZILE CREEK POWER SPORTS, ex 147.36; BECKMAN LUMBER, ex 3,169.73; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 111.73; BCBS, ins 40,409.32; BOMGAARS, ex 1,617.61; CARHART LUMBER, ex 7.99; CARQUEST, ex 662.91; CITY OF TILDEN, ut 69.72; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS, ins 18.00; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR, ex 785.52; BANK OF AMERICA LOCKBOX SVC, ut 10.07; CORNER HARDWARE, ex 19.08; CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCK INC, ex 70.63; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS, garn 345.81; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS-MADISON CO COURT, ex 657.11; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SVCS, garn 391.84; CUBBYS, ex 1,370.58; D&M MACHINERY, ex 83.52; DUSTYS, ex 73.82; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 12.87; ERPPD, ut 443.55; EMME SAND/GRAVEL, ex 35,844.90; FARMERS PRIDE, ex 10,098.87; FED WITHHOLDING, tax 8,248.49; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 545.83; FRONTIER COMM, ut 254.51; G I TRAILER, ex 464.45; GREAT PLAINS COMMS, ut 282.54; ROBERT HART, ex 15.75; HOMETOWN STATION, ex 275.27; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, ex 228.16; JOEL SINCLAIR, ex 3,555.36; JEBRO, ex 121,689.08; JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 23,561.25; JONNY DODGE, ex 2,458.69; KAUP FORAGE/TURF, ex 475.00; LAWSON PRODS, ex 755.62; LAZY T TIRE/IMP, ex 10.60; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 318.68; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC, ex 1,194.31; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 53.59; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 34.92; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL, ex 5,907.46; DUANE MILLER, ex 110.00; MITTEIS GRAVEL, ex 18,406.20; MURPHY TRACTOR/EQUIP, ex 4,407.61; NE DEPT OF REV, tax 3,814.91; NPPD, ut 192.00; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE, ex 58.32; NETCOM, ex 462.00; VSP-NACO VISION, ins 359.23; NCPPD, ut 455.73; NNTC, ut 75.36; ORVALS AUTO SVC, ex 317.00; POLLOCK REDI MIX, ex 4,824.01; PRECISION REPAIR, ex 89.95; QUICK SERVE OIL, ex 2,298.80; RAZOR TRACKING, ex 925.00; RDO TRUCK CENTER, ex 27,389.25; REINKE’S FARM/CITY SVC, ex 632.44; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY/SUPPLY, ex 8,756.19; ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 157.00; RUTJENS CONSTRUCTION, ex 2,000.00; RYANS TRUCK/TRACTOR, ex 392.55; SAPP BROTHER PETRO, ex 5,305.56; SCHLECHT TRUCKING, ex 7,695.15; WEX BANK, ex 816.86; SOC SEC 17,829.32; SPENCER QUARRIES, ex 6,515.23; STA-BILT CONSTRUCTION, ex 40,757.00; VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 661.99; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK, ut 53.50; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER, ut 66.50; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 302.80; RDO TRUCK CENTER, ex 1,208.63; PAYROLL 88,905.49;

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex 334.80;

Law Enforcement: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 1,013.49; CULLIGAN, ex 125.75; DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 28.00; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS, ex 1,879.00; HILAND DAIRY, ex 338.64; MIDWEST SPECIAL SVCS, ex 344.25; NELIGH FAMILY DENITSTRY, ex 278.00; JESSICA SHAVER, ex 64.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 234.54;

Commissary: BOB BARKER CO, ex 209.44; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 259.12; CUBBYS, ex 179.39; PINNACLE BANK, ex 304.56; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 53.57;

Highway Allocation: JEBRO, ex 20,348.40.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 18, 2021

