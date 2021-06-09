Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 1st, 2021

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the May 4th BOC, May 11th BOE and BOC Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Approved one (1) Improvement Grant and one (1) Promotional Grant.

Zoning Administrator Report. Zoning Permit Report was reviewed.

Summerland School information signs placement authorized.

Clearwater School Property access discussed.

Public Hearing – preparing joint resolution with Holt County for closing of bridge area.

524th Avenue follow-up minimum maintenance status.

Authorized Chairman to sign letter regarding funds reimbursement – Ashfall Recreational Road.

Met in executive session – Zoning position.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved one (1) access permit. Approved 10 underground permits. Authorized informal quotes for Low Boy Trailer, Appointed purchasing agent for online/local auction bidding. Established a cap for purchasing lowboy detachable trailer. Authorized Road Superintendent to establish bidder profiles.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

Charlie Henery /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: Lisa Payne /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 9, 2021

