Proceedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

March 2nd, 2021

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the February 9th, 2021 BOC and BOE Meetings. Correspondence was reviewed.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved three (3) underground permits. Met in executive session regarding damage claim. Approved four (4) oversize permits. Authorized advertising for culverts.

Approved to advertise for 2 road projects.

Public Hearing for 841st Road. Motioned to close pending filing of easements and review of County Attorney.

Approved interlocal agreement with Madison County for Tilden North.

Approved State LPA Agreements and Resolutions for bridge projects.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved hiring JEO for update of Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Approved depository for 2021. Approved depository resolution.

Approved promotional grant request, and two improvement grant requests.

Approved updates to ACVC guidelines, contributions and application.

Approved sponsorship of NE Nebraska Best of Backroads Tour. Approved County Promotional Funds of up to $2,500.00

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: March 10, 2021

