Proceedings- Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

February 2nd, 2021

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the January 12th, 2021 Commissioner Meetings Correspondence was reviewed.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved access permit. Approved advertising bids gravel, asphalt, armor coat. Approved fuel contract with Farmers Pride.

Approved Change Order & Pay applications x 2. Approved Certificate of Substantial Completion.

Approved resolution for public hearing on road closure.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Approved depositories for 2021.

Approved Maximus contract for cost allocations, and mail machine contract.

Approved hiring bat mitigation at Episcopal Church.

Approved promotional grant request, Home & Ag Show.

Meeting Adjourned.

