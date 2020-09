Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

September 8th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Correspondence was reviewed. August’s Clerk of the District Court, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous & Fund Balance Reports, Sheriffs Fee Report and Zoning Permit Report was reviewed.

Approved payroll and vendor claims.

GENERAL: ACCOUNTS MNGMNT INC, garn 486.51, AMERICAN FAM LIFE ASSUR, ins 1,057.82, AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 14,540.45, ANTELOPE CO COURT, ex 374.00, APPEARA, ex 40.67, APPLIED CONN TECH, ex 235.00, BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 30.95, BCBS, ins 63,329.32, BOMGAARS, ex 325.36, BOMGAARS, ex 83.28, DEAN BROWN, ps 50.00, BUFFALO CO COURT, garn 402.37, C&R SUPPLY, ex 23.93, CARHART LUMBER, ex 26.99, CARNEY LAW, ex 3,227.62, CASEY’S, ex 787.55, CITY OF NELIGH, ut 4,599.81, CLEARFLY COMM, ut 147.12, CLEARWATER PUBLIC LIBRARY, ex 3,500.00, CORNER SERVICE & TIRE, ex 95.58, CO ASSESSORS ASSOC OF NE, ex 50.00, CREATIVE PRODUCT SOURCING, ex 154.75, CUBBY’S, ex 92.06, DAS STATE ACCOUNTING, ex 448.00, DOERR & KLEIN, ex 5,304.31, DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 30.00, EAKES OFFICE SOL, ex 248.12, EGLEY, FULLNER, MONTAG, MORLAND & E, ex 202.90, ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 326.85, ELGIN PUBLIC LIBRARY, ex 3,500.00, ELGIN REVIEW, ex 650.08, ELITE OFFICE PROD, ex 587.28, FED W/H, fed tax 8,987.78, FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 1,254.16, G WORKS, ex 17,000.00, GREAT PLAINS COMM, ut 90.00, TESSA HAIN, ex 31.20, DARRELL HAMILTON, ps 22.00, LYLE HART, ps 200.00, NADENE HUGHES, ps 28.00, JACK’S UNIFORMS & EQUIP, ex 346.20, KELLY’S, ex 378.00, JENN KESTER, ex 38.13, LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 64.20, MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 59.71, MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 51.47, MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS, ex 122.00, MIPS, ex 1,458.86, KELLY MUELLER, ex 20.59, NE DEPT OF LABOR, ins 936.00, NE DEPT OF REV, state tax 3,997.36, NE HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS, ex 186.00, NE SERVICE PLUS, ex 252.75, NELIGH POSTMASTER, ex 150.00, NIELSEN INS, ex 35.00, VSP-NACO VISION, ins 571.15, NORFOLK AREA SHOPPER, ex 230.00, O’NEILL PEST CONTROL, ex 90.00, OAKDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY, ex 3,500.00, BRUCE OFE, ex 34.44, OFFICE DEPOT, ex 55.28, ORCHARD PUBLIC LIBRARY, ex 3,500.00, LISA PAYNE, ex 149.90, PETTY CASH (CO DIST COURT), ex 48.46, PINNACLE BANK, ex 302.55, PITNEY BOWES, ex 1,131.90, PITZER DIGITAL, ex 1,047.45, QUILL CORP, ex 36.26, RAMADA INN, ex 156.00, JANICE RIDDER, ps 20.00, CAROLINE SIEMS, ps 50.00, WEX BANK, ex 358.96, SOCIAL SECURITY 20,237.04, BRITTANY SPIEKER, ex 7.48, STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 2,122.22, CHUCK THIEMANN, ex 60.00, THE TILDEN CITIZEN, ex 112.00, TILDEN PUBLIC LIBRARY, ex 3,500.00, US CELLULAR, ut 579.19, VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 96.41, WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 447.22, BONITA WELKE, ps 44.00, WILLIE’S SERVICE, ex 57.02, WINDOW PRODUCTS, ex 386.00, ANTELOPE CO TREASURER, ex 400,000.00, GREAT PLAINS COMM, ex 385.11;

ROAD & BRIDGE: AKRS, ex 747.55, AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, ins 181.87, AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 10,969.26, BAZILE AGGREGATE CO, ex 4,405.06, BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 186.48, BCBS, ins 29,024.78, AARON BOGGS, ex 168.97, BOMGAARS, ex 1,167.00, CARHART LUMBER, ex 18.22, CARHART LUMBER, ex 9.98, CITY OF TILDEN, ut 69.94, COLONIAL LIFE & ACCIDENT INS, ins 18.00, COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR, ex 485.30, BANK OF AMERICA LOCKBOX SVC, ex 8.95, CORNER SERVICE & TIRE, ex 195.00, CREDIT BUREAU SVCS, garn 375.76, CUBBY’S, ex 503.74, CUSTOM TRUCK LEASING, ex 2,491.93, DUSTY’S, ex 53.98, EMME SAND & GRAVEL, ex 15,492.51, FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 13,597.45, FEDERAL W/H, fed tax 8,022.29, FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 504.16, FRONTIER COMM, ut 92.39, GREAT PLAINS COMM, ut 267.01, ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, ex 197.78, JOEL SINCLAIR, ex 501,072.94, JEBRO, ex 55,217.76, JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 2,405.00, JIMSON TOWING, ex 200.00, KELLY SUPPLY CO, ex 36.89, LAWSON PRODUCTS, ex 17.10, LAZY T TIRE & IMP, ex 473.81, LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 70.92, MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 38.94, MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 27.27, MATTEO SAND & GRAVEL, ex 3,055.15, MITTEIS GRAVEL, ex 20,384.39, MR S’S, ex 493.60, NE DEPT OF REV, state tax 3,367.63, NE PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 57.12, NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE, ex 376.73, NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS, ex 9,629.90, VSP-NACO VISION, ins 253.10, NMC EXCHANGE, ex 155.95, NORTH CENTRAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 164.26, ORCHARD LUMBER, ex 29.99, PAHL CONSTRUCTION, ex 39,700.00, POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP, ex 223.12, PRECISION GLASS, ex 65.00, QUICK SERVE OIL CO, ex 1,377.72, RAZOR TRACKING, ex 1,500.00, RDO TRUCK CENTER, ex 262.67, REINKE’S FARM & CITY SVC, ex 44.12, ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY & SUPPLY, ex 12,021.40, RUTJENS CONSTRUCTION, ex 85.27, SAPP BRO PETROLEUM, ex 1,352.70, SHOTKOSKI ENTERPRISES, ex 3,078.41, WEX BANK, ex 170.54, SOCIAL SECURITY 15,429.26, STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 92.72, VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 476.68, WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 302.80, RYAN’S TRUCK & TRACTOR, ex 35,186.43, ELKHORN RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 511.29, HOMETOWN STATION, ex 2,196.20;

REAPPRAISAL: ESRI, ex 400.00, HOLIDAY INN, ex 299.85, MIPS, ex 337.50;

REGISTER OF DEEDS: MIPS, ex 328.89;

LAW ENFORCEMENT: ANTELOPE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, ex 31.00, CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 2,915.78, CULLIGAN OF NORFOLK, ex 74.50, HILAND DAIRY, ex 458.85, LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC, ex 1,048.32, PINNACLE BANK, ex 168.43, PRECISION GLASS, ex 617.59, JESSICA SHAVER, ex 75.00, THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 270.55;

COMMISSSARY: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 277.24, KEEFE SUPPLY CO, ex 598.56, PINNACLE BANK, ex 317.52, 319 GRAPHICS & T’S, ex 441.00;

BUILDING: BOYD’S ELECTRICAL SVC, ex 155.04;

COUNTY VISITORS IMPROVEMENT: ELGIN COMMUNITY CLUB, ex 1,500.00.

Minutes from September 1st, 2020 BOC meeting was approved.

Met as Executive Session regarding personnel mater. Met in Executive Session for Security and Safety. Met in Executive Session for TransCanada Road Use Agreement.

Approved Improve Grant.

Appointed Deputy Emergency Manager.

Motioned to not support the GoRail movement.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved two access permits. Authorized advertisement of EWP Projects. Tabled underground permits for Frontier. Approved DOT Annual Certification.

Approved truck financing.

Approved Office Inventories.

Approved interlocal agreements with Antelope County Library Association.

Authorized payment of Township Claim.

Approved Budget Resolutions x 2.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: September 16, 2020

ZNEZ