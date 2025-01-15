Proceedings, Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 7th, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 12-03-2024 and 12-10-2024 BOC Meetings, and the 12-03-2024 BOE Meeting. Public comments.

Correspondence was reviewed. Quarterly Jail Inspection after meeting. Treasurer’s Fund Balance, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Revenue, Treasurer’s Sweep Account and Clerk of the District Court Reports for December were presented.

Discussed upgrades to underground permits. Heard from Janitorial Staff regarding courthouse situations.

Approved Elgin-Neligh Realignment of County Road Agreement with NDOT, and resolution.

Zoning Administrator Report. Made appointments and re-appointments to Planning Commission, and Board of Adjustments.

Highway Superintendent gave various project updates.

Clearwater Village was not in attendance for discussion/action.

Voted to give employees a floating holiday for remaining open on the National Day of Mourning.

Road Superintendent Report: approved one (1) oversize and one (1) underground permit. Approved rehire. No further report.

Tabletop exercise active threat with Region 11.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 15, 2024

ZNEZ