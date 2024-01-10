Proceedings- Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 2nd, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 12-12-2023 BOC Meeting.

Correspondence was reviewed. Quarterly Jail Inspection after meeting.

Made appointments to NCDHD & NENEAAA.

Approved County Bridge Match Program Resolution and Agreement with State of Nebraska.

Approved Memorandum of Understanding-County of Madison– Nebraska Crime Commission.

Purchased snow pusher for bobcat – courthouse/LEC usage.

Made appointment and re-appointments (2) to Planning Commission. No further Zoning Administrator report.

Veterans Service Officer Annual Report. Appointed and confirmed appointments for Veterans Service Committee members. Approved County memorandum of understanding with Veterans Administration.

Intersection Paving bids opened. No action was taken today.

Approved participation in the Solid Waste Coalition – solidifying usage of state licensed land fills.

Road Superintendent Report: tabled access permit. No further report.

Met in executive session regarding personnel issue – no action taken.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 10, 2024

ZNEZ